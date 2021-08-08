From Harley-Davidson to Bajaj Pulsar: Neeraj Chopra's love for bikes

Neeraj Chopra is the name that is making numerous headlines in India. The 23-year old athlete became the youngest athlete in India to brought the country a gold medal for which the country waited for decades. He became the first Indian to get a gold medal in track-and-field in nearly 120 years. Also, he became the first Indian Olympic gold medalist after 13 years.

Besides being an ace javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra is also known as a keen biker. Amidst his busy schedule of practice, the Olympian takes out time for his other passion, motorcycling. The athlete from Khandra of Haryana's Panipat district even has multiple motorcycles in his garage.