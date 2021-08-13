Check out Harley-Davidson e-cycles that's hitting select markets

Harley-Davidson has introduced a new line of electric bicycles with Serial 1 and currently, these will be available in the US and Europe. This electric bike lineup was announced in October last year and according to a report, these e-bikes are a spin-off on the company's first-ever motorcycle in 1903.

Keeping in mind the urban electric mobility sector, the design and aesthetic of these e-bikes have been kept minimal and ergonomic. All the four Serial 1 variants come with a lithium-ion battery integrated into a hydroformed aluminium frame. All the models have a Gates carbon drive belt mated to a mid-mounted Brose electric motor. The four variants called Eco, Tour, Sport and Boost come with standard full LED lighting and walk-assist function.

The MOSH/CTY model is Serial 1’s base offering and comes with a 250W motor. It has a top speed of 32 kmph and its 529Wh li-ion battery needs four hours and 45 minutes to recharge. It gives the e-bike a range between 56 km to 168 km. The cost of this model stands at €3,499 and $3,799 in respective countries.

The RUSH/CTY model has premium features such as an odometer display, storage compartment, and 4-piston brake callipers. The model comes with a 706Wh li-ion battery that gives the e-bike a maximum range of 185 km. However, it takes more than six hours to get fully charged. Serial 1’s RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU model shares the same features as the former but gets a 529Wh battery unit. It has a range of 144 km and takes more than four hours to recharge. The RUSH/CTY costs €4,699 in Europe and $4,999 in the US while the RUSH/CTY STEP-THRU price tag stands at €4,599 in Europe and remains $4,999 in the US.

America also gets an additional exclusive model exclusive, RUSH/CTY SPEED. It comes with a Brose TF Mag motor and has a top speed of 46 kmph. Its 706Wh li-ion battery gives it a range between 40 km to 185 km. The battery takes more than six hours to charge. This high-performance model costs $5,599. The company will start delivering these e-bikes this month.