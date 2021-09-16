Hero MotoCorp hands over 13 life-support ambulances to Uttarakhand government

As part of Hero's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform “Hero WeCare", the company on Thursday announced that it has handed over 13 life-support ambulances to the Government of Uttarakhand.

Flagging off these ambulances, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, at his residence here on Thursday, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, said, “These efforts are helping to provide immediate relief to the frontline workers and the communities most impacted by Covid-19.

We appeal to other corporates around the country to come together and extend their support to the governments to handle this unprecedented crisis."

The company has previously announced several relief efforts in Uttarakhand. It has previously donated eight specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) and also provided its motorcycles and scooters for safe, personal commuting by health workers and medical staff. In Haridwar, Hero has also partnered with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama to strengthen their healthcare system with 122 bed COVID-19 hospital.

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “An unwavering commitment towards the safety and wellbeing of the society has always been an integral part of our philosophy at Hero MotoCorp. In keeping with this commitment, we have been partnering with various state governments and health departments to provide sustainable relief measures for the people in several parts of the country. The ambulances provided by Hero MotoCorp in Uttarakhand will not only help communities during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic; these will also go a long way in providing the much-needed infrastructual support at the time of any future health-related emergencies."