Google Maps Misleads Assam Police Team In Crossing Border. Here's What Happened Next

Google Maps navigates Assam Police team to wrong location. Here’s what happened next

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM
Google Maps
Google Maps
Google Maps has again misled people into going to the wrong location showing inaccurate navigation data.

Google Maps is one of the most popular navigation applications worldwide. However, despite its wide usage and popularity, the application has been under the scanner in the recent past for navigating the motorists to wrong locations, which even resulted in the death of some people just a few days back. The latest addition to the list of wrong navigation data provided by Google Maps is when the application misled a team of Assam Police to cross the border of the state and drive into Nagaland.

A 16-member team of the Assam Police inadvertently strayed into Nagaland's Mokokchung district while conducting a raid. PTI has reported that the Assam Police's team was following directions on Google Maps. They were attacked by locals there and held captive overnight. Google Maps reportedly misrepresented a tea garden located in Nagaland as being within Assam’s territory, leading the police team across the state boundary into the Mokokchung district.

Google Maps has been accused of showing wrong navigation data

This is not the first incident in which navigating using Google Maps resulted in going to the wrong places. Just a few months back, three people died in Uttar Pradesh after their car, misdirected by Google Maps, fell from an under-construction bridge. In another incident last month, Google Maps navigation led another car off the road and into a canal in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a Tata Tigor carrying three people going off the road and falling into a canal. Three occupants were rescued alive after the incident.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in North Carolina in the US, when a man was misled by Google Maps. The man lost his life after driving off a broken bridge while following directions from the navigation application, which resulted in a fatal fall of approximately 20 feet.

Last year, a group of tourists from Telangana found it the hard way when their Ford Endeavour SUV landed in a canal in Kerala after Google Maps misguided them.

Such incidents have been raising questions about over-dependency on Google Maps for navigation. Besides that, the accuracy of navigation data of Google Maps has also come under the scanner.

First Published Date: 15 Jan 2025, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: Google Maps

