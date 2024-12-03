Google Maps misguides yet another car into canal in UP 10 days after Bareilly accident

Google Maps navigation has led yet another car off the road and into a canal in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on December 3 when a Tata Tigor carrying three people went off the road and fell into a canal. All three occupants have been rescued alive after the incident which has once again raised questions on over-dependancy on Google Maps for navigation. This is the second such incident to take place near Bareilly after another car fell off an incomplete bridge on November 24.

According to reports, the three victims were heading towards Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh in the white Tata Tigor sedan. The trio were trying to reach Bada Bypass in Bareilly using the navigation app Google Maps. The app offered them two route options - one through the Bareilly-Pilibhit state highway and another through the village which was shorter. The trio decided to take the shorter route. About five kilometres ahead, the car overturned due to road erosion near Barkapur village crossing and fell into the Kalapur canal.

In the earlier incident on November 24, three friends were killed under similar situation when Google Maps navigation misled them into an incomplete bridge. Their car was moving at a high speed and fell off the bridge into the Ramganga River, killing all three. The police had registered an FIR against Public Works Department (PWD) engineers and a Google Maps official on charges of negligence in the case.

What is Google Maps

Google Maps is an app offered by Google to help in navigation. The app, which runs both on Apple and Android devices, is one of the most used navigation applications around the world. It offers real-time data on traffic situation, turn-by-turn navigation, road conditions, alternate routes as well as estimated time to destination. The app also offers critical road information like speed limits, under-construction roads, accidents among other things. Vehicle owners often use Google Maps through Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to navigate to their destinations smoothly.

Why Google Maps can't be trusted blindly

The two road accidents in Bareilly within a gap of 10 days are not isolated. Earlier this year, a Ford Endeavour SUV had landed in a canal in Telangana after Google Maps misguided the driver. In another incident, a man was killed after the navigation app misguided him on to a broken bridge in the United States.

Navigation applications like Google Maps make it convenient for commuters to use while navigating to their destinations. However, the apps may not be accurate every time as it depends a lot on crowdsourcing most recent data of each location. Things can turn more ugly especially during the foggy winter season where depending on navigation apps rather than surroundings can also lead to such accidents.

