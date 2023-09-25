HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Man Dies Following Google Maps Directions Off Broken Bridge; Family Sues Company

Google sued after man dies following its Maps directions off broken bridge

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Sep 2023, 15:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

A man from North Carolina, US lost his life after driving off a broken bridge while following directions from Google Maps, which resulted in a fatal fall of approximately 20 feet. The incident took place on September 30, 2022 when Philip Paxson was navigating through an unfamiliar neighborhood, reportedly relying on Google Maps for guidance. The medical device salesman and a US Navy veteran was on his way home from his daughter's ninth birthday party.

Google Maps
The family of the deceased has filed a lawsuit against the Google, alleging negligence. (Inside Edition )
Google Maps
The family of the deceased has filed a lawsuit against the Google, alleging negligence.

The family of the deceased has filed a lawsuit against the tech giant, alleging negligence. The lawsuit also blames two other businesses and an individual for the same. While one may wonder that the broken bridge would have been apparent to the driver, the lawsuit claims that Paxson was driving during inclement weather on a dark and rainy evening. In fact, police noted that the bridge had no barriers, warning signs, or other features to alert drivers to the danger.

Also Read : How Google Maps in 3D can transform car navigation soon

The said bridge collapsed almost a decade ago and has been unpassable ever since. The lawsuit claims that Google Maps did not remove it from its route guidance despite receiving numerous calls for the same. Notably, the family of the deceased has also included the owners of the bridge, Tarde, LLC, James Tarlton, and Hinckley Gauvain, LLC in the lawsuit.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl
₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz C-class 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022
1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC)
₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes Benz Amg Eqs (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes Benz AMG EQS
107.8 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 529 Km
₹ 2.45 Cr* **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.50 - 10 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Jaguar F-pace (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Pace
₹69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe
₹ 68 - 69 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

However, authorities have noted that the bridge wasn't maintained by local or state officials and that the original developer's company had dissolved.

Google spokesperson José Castaneda expressed condolences to the family and confirmed that the tech giant is actively reviewing the lawsuit. The spokesperson underscored the significance of addressing safety concerns to prevent similar tragedies in the future and stated that the company's primary goal is to provide accurate routing information in Google Maps.

However, this tragic incident has raised questions on the accuracy of Google Maps and the practice of blindly following its route guidance.

First Published Date: 25 Sep 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Google Maps car safety

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
1% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Cool Aqua (7.5g)
Rs. 98 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
VENO Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable (2 in 1 Vacuum Cleaner)
Rs. 899 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo
65% OFF
Ambrane 38W Fast Car Charger with Dual Output, Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery, Type-C & USB Port, Wide Compatibility for Smart Phones (RAAP C38 A, Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
4% OFF
Godrej aer O – Hanging Car Air Freshener | Car Accessories | Musk After Smoke (7.5g)
Rs. 95 Rs. 99
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.