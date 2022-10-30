HT Auto
GM halts Twitter advertising post Elon Musk takeover. Blames rivalry vs Tesla

GM spokesperson stated that the brand is in the process of understanding the direction of the platform under the new ownership.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM
File photo of GMC Hummer electric vehicles. (Bloomberg)
File photo of GMC Hummer electric vehicles. (Bloomberg)
File photo of GMC Hummer electric vehicles. (Bloomberg)
File photo of GMC Hummer electric vehicles.

General Motors Co (GM) has decided to temporarily suspend its advertising on Twitter after the micro-blogging site was taken over by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, which the former sees as a competition. The Detroit automaker, which is fiercely trying to catch up with Tesla, shared its concern over how the social media platform will change now that Musk is heading it. General Motors added that it wants to have a better understanding of the platform now.

General Motors spokesperson David Barnas shared that the company is trying to understand the direction of the platform under the ownership. “As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," he added.

(Also read | This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self )

After the acquisition, Musk stated that he will convene a content council to make decisions about standards for users and their tweets. Among various considerations, it is also being speculated that the Twitter account of former President Donald Trump might come back on the platform. The account was permanently suspended after January Capitol uprising.

(Also read | Elon Musk not confident about getting autonomous vehicle approval. Know why )

Reports of how well Musk will now be able to handle Tesla is now coming into focus. “He is stretching himself thin," said Dennis Dick, a retail trader at Triple D Trading in a Reuters report. Tesla has been trying to diverse into new fields in abid to ramp up production as well as sales. The Tesla CEO has also been eying new markets to expand the EV company's presence. The brand is also trying to develop a more affordable EV that will cost less compared to the Model 3.

First Published Date: 30 Oct 2022, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk GM Twitter
