This Tesla is only for kids! Cyberquad ATV recalled after adult injures self

Tesla Cyberquad was a big hit when it was first introduced at $1,900 (approximately ₹1.56 lakh) in the US last year. But while Tesla has sold several units of the ATV or All-Terrain Vehicle, it was advertised as a ride only for kids or youngsters. And now, the company is being forced to recall the Cyberquad units after an adult injured herself while reportedly driving it with an eight-year-old.

It is reported that the said Cyberquad unit tipped over with the adult and child and the adult even injured her shoulder in the incident. Safety authorities in the country have highlighted that Cyberquad does not have the required safety standards when it comes to mechanical suspension and maximum tire pressure. "Radio Flyer has 105 years of history in producing safe, quality products that families can trust," the company said. “We take the safety of children very seriously."

ATVs in the US need to pass several safety tests and standards, especially because these are primarily meant to be driven off the tarmac. The Cyberquad itself was manufactured by China’s Feishen Vehicle Industry Co, imported by Radio Flyer - an American toy company, and sold on the Tesla website. At the time of filing this report though, the product was taken off the website.

Now, the country's Consumer Product Safety Commission is asking owners to halt driving these ATVs and in fact, send them back to Radio Flyer for a full refund. With a lithium-ion battery at its core, the Cyberquad has a range of around 15 miles or 24 kmpl. It has been advertised as a product meant for children between eight and 12 years of age and weighing no more than 68 kilos. The ATV can be powered by a 120 or 240 volt charging system while has a max speed of around 16 kmph.

The Cyberquad was part of a partnership between Radio Flyer and Tesla, and was made available for purchase from December 1 of last year onwards. Its steel frame, pneumatic rubber tires and rear suspension systems were especially highlighted at the time.

