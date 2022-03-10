HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Cybertruck Inspired Cyberquad For Kids Sold Out Once Again

Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Cyberquad for kids sold out once again

The popular electric ride-on Tesla Cyberquad can haul more than just kids as the 54-kg vehicle has a weight capacity of 150 lb. or 68 kg.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 01:33 PM
Tesla Cyberquad is a four-wheel electric car inspired by Cybertruck, for children at a price of $ 1,900.
Tesla Cyberquad is a four-wheel electric car inspired by Cybertruck, for children at a price of $ 1,900.
Tesla Cybertruck-inspired Cyberquad for kids sold out once again
Tesla Cyberquad is a four-wheel electric car inspired by Cybertruck, for children at a price of $ 1,900.
Tesla Cyberquad is a four-wheel electric car inspired by Cybertruck, for children at a price of $ 1,900.

The Tesla Cyberquad, children's version of ride-on electric car inspired by Tesla Cybertruck, was introduced by the company late last year. While it was immediately sold out back then, the story is no different this time. The company recently restocked the Cyberquad but the toy cars got sold out within a day.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The popular electric ride-on can haul more than just kids as the 54-kg vehicle has a weight capacity of 150 lb. or 68 kg. It come with large tyres and a powerful drivetrain, and is much more than a simple children’s toy. It sports the same design as the larger Tesla Cyberquad upon which it is modeled. The four-wheel ATV has a full steel frame and LED headlights, with the front face reminiscent of the Cybertruck’s appearance.

(Also read | Tesla extends free supercharging in Poland and Slovakia amidst Ukraine crisis)

It gets rear suspension, a padded seat, forward and reverse gears, front and rear lighting, and two speed modes for 5 and 10 mph operation. Tesla has priced the Cyberquad at $1,900 and has a big enough battery for 15 miles (25 km) of riding. It also has a sophisticated powertrain with a removable lithium-ion battery and even a Tesla-shaped charger. It takes about five hours to completely recharge the vehicle through a regular wall outlet.

The top speed of the Cyberquad is configurable depending on the rider’s comfort. It can vary between 8 kmph and 16 kmph. It also has a reverse mode with the top speed being 8 kmph.

While the bigger Tesla Cybertruck had been showcased for the first time ever in November of 2019, the model will takee even longer to enter mass production. Tesla claims Cybertruck has a range of nearly 950 kms on single charge, acceleration to 100 kmph in 3 seconds and capability to tow up to 6,300 kilos.

The Cybertruck will cost as much as $39,900 for the base single-motor version and $69,900 for the tri-motor range-topper.

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 01:32 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Cybertruck Cyberquad Tesla Cyberquad electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter to offer navigation, cruise control features soon
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Maruti Suzuki rolls out new package to cover unforeseen engine failure
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Bounce Infinity to provide battery swapping stations for Greaves EVs
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
Electric two-wheelers contribute 55% to EV sales in Delhi in 2022, so far
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide
What is nano ceramic coating and does your car need it? Here's a complete guide

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city