HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Elon Musk Not Confident About Getting Autonomous Vehicle Approval. Know Why

Elon Musk not confident about getting autonomous vehicle approval. Know why

Tesla is currently testing the beta versions of the Full-Self Driving (FSD) software.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Oct 2022, 15:23 PM
Tesla FSD could be a next major leap from the automaker when it comes to automotive technologies.
Tesla FSD could be a next major leap from the automaker when it comes to automotive technologies.
Tesla FSD could be a next major leap from the automaker when it comes to automotive technologies.
Tesla FSD could be a next major leap from the automaker when it comes to automotive technologies.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is not confident enough about getting approval for the fully self-driving vehicle operation this year. The Tesla boss has said during the automaker's earnings call that he is not very confident about getting approval for the fully autonomous driving vehicle in 2022. Interestingly, Tesla has been aggressively working on fully self-driving vehicles with its FSD software update, which takes the technology of the famous Autopilot system one notch up.

(Also Read: Wait for Tesla self-driving cars gets longer, safety prime concern)

Automotive News reports that Musk has stated that even though he expects another important FSD Beta update to be rolled out by the end of this year, there's still a lot of work pending on the system before the EV brand can call it final, which would allow hands-free driving without any human intervention.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Mercedes-benz V-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz V-class
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 16.67 kmpl
₹71.1 Lakhs - 1.46 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic | 12.06 kmpl
₹75 - 77.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Bmw X5 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X5
2993 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.38 kmpl
₹75.5 - 90.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Back in 2016, when Tesla introduced the Enhanced Autopilot Hardware 2.0 or HW 2.0, Musk predicted that the moment of human intervention-less fully self-driving technology would arrive within four years. He maintained the same positive, optimistic and confident attitude regarding this technology until today. However, the prediction has been proven wrong. Now, Musk seems to have toned the confidence down a notch as the FSD is unlikely to receive regulatory approval in 2022. Musk admitted for the first time that Tesla FSD is not ready yet to take the place of a human driver.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Speaking about the Tesla FSD software, it comes as a major leap for the automaker and the overall autonomous driving technology. With this technology enabled, Tesla cars can take the occupant from their source locations to destinations without requiring any touch of the steering wheel. However, the regulatory approval is a separate matter, as the government agencies will consider several factors and safety parameters before giving the final nod.

The regulatory body to grant Tesla the right to operate autonomously driving vehicles is the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is currently investigating the automaker for several mishaps that allegedly involved Teslas that were driving autonomously using the Autopilot.

First Published Date: 25 Oct 2022, 14:48 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

MG Motor is expected to drive in the new Hector SUV post Diwali, while Jeep India has already confirmed that the 2022 Grand Cherokee will make its debut in November.
MG Hector to Toyota Innova HyCross: Five cars expected to launch in November
taigun2
Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday
Ola_S1_Air_main
Watch out Honda Activa, Ola S1 Air is here
File photo used for representational purpose only
Selling your car? Five things to do to ensure you get the best price possible
The S-Presso S-CNG is offered in just two variants.
2022 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG launched at 5.90 lakh, delivers 32.73 km/kg

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range
In pics: Toyota bZ3 is the latest electric sedan with over 600 km of range
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Protection? Couple caught having sex in car. Man fined for ignoring seatbelt
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
Ola Electric's MoveOS 3 beta sign-up opens today: How to enroll yourself?
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
In pics: TVS Ronin 225 takes the fight to Royal Enfield Hunter 350
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities
TVS Ronin 225 road test review: A kaleidoscope of possibilities

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city