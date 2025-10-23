Former Maruti Suzuki Executive Sunil Moolchandani Joins Hyundai Motor India

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has appointed Sunil Moolchandani as its new Function Head – National Sales. The move signals a deliberate strengthening of Hyundai’s domestic leadership framework at a time when India’s auto market is navigating rapid shifts in demand, consumer behaviour and channel transformation.

Sunil Moolchandani has over two decades of experience with automotive and mobility brands, having led varied teams through growth cycles, transition and network development.

For Hyundai, which is still the nation's second-largest automaker, the move follows on the heels of a changing product mix and increasing competition from global and Indian brands alike. Bringing in an old hand to head up national sales isn't about continuity, it's also about retooling for the next decade.

Tarun Garg elevated as MD HMIL

Earlier in the month, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) announced the elevation of its Indian Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg as Managing Director and CEO, effective January 1, 2026. The elevation forms part of Hyundai’s structured succession planning, signaling the company’s intent to blend local leadership with its global strategy.

Garg will replace Unsoo Kim, who is going to revert to South Korea to assume a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company from December 31, 2025. Until Garg officially takes up the position, he will be MD & CEO Designate, an interim role assuring a smooth transition of duties.

Garg has been Wholetime Director and COO looking after operations and business strategy for the Indian market at Hyundai. His elevation to MD & CEO brings him at a juncture where he is in a position to steer the company's operations during a phase of significant transition in the industry, such as transitioning to electric vehicles and mobility solutions.

