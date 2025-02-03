Maruti Suzuki e Vitara was introduced at the Auto Expo 2025

Published Feb 03, 2025

It comes as the first-ever electric car from Maruti Suzuki

Slated to launch soon, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara gets 10 different colour choices

Here are all the colour options the e Vitara electric SUV will come available with

There will be four dual-tone colour choices and six single-tone colours

The dual-tone hues are - Land Breeze Green with Bluish Black roof, Splendid Silver with Bluish Black roof, Opulent Red with Bluish Black roof, Arctic White with Bluish Black roof

The single-tone colours are - Splendid Silver, Grandeur Grey, Nexa Blue, Arctic White, Opulent Red, and Bluish Black

Once launched, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will compete with rivals like Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV among others

It is expected to be priced between 17-26 lakh (ex-showroom)

It will be available in two different battery pack options
