Home Auto News 'don't Stop Vehicles At Night, No challans': Gurugram Traffic Cops Instructed

'Don't stop vehicles at night, no challans': Gurugram traffic cops instructed

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 May 2024, 10:21 AM
  • Gururgam traffic cops can face strict disciplinary action for disobeying the new set of instructions.
File photo: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border. (PTI)
File photo: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Gurugram-Delhi expressway at the Delhi border.

In order to ensure smooth flow of traffic at night in the Gurugram district, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic has reportedly issued instructions to traffic police personnel not to stop any vehicles here at night and to not issue any challans either. News agency ANI reports that the letter issued by DCP Traffic strictly instructs traffic police personnel to refrain from stopping any vehicle here at night.

The move apparently comes in the wake of complaints received from commuters about rampant random checks of vehicles across Gurugram by traffic police personnel. It is, however, not clear how traffic officials are now expected to check and possibly prevent instances of traffic violations which can range from over-speeding and jumping signals to even drunken driving.

As per ANI, the letter dated May 28 from DCP Traffic Virendra Vij clearly spells out the new set of instructions. “Traffic Inspectors are ordered to command all the employees appointed under them in their jurisdiction that no vehicle should be stopped at night and no challan should be issued," it reads. "If it is very necessary to issue a challan to a driver as per the M.V. Act, in that situation, the challan of that vehicle should be issued as per rules only after bringing it to the notice of the concerned gazetted officer/undersigned and obtaining permission."

It is also highlighted in the letter that if any traffic police personnel fails to adhere to the instructions, he or she will face action. “The orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect."

The letter also spells out the need for these new instructions to be put in place. “It has come to the notice of the undersigned that the traffic police personnel deployed at night are unnecessarily stopping the vehicles of common people and harassing them and are also unnecessarily issuing challans for vehicles."

Instead, the instructions are for traffic police officials here to play a role that would allow for smoother flow of vehicles. "The traffic personnel deployed at night should play an important role as Traffic Police, Gurugram by guiding and helping the common people and drivers and arranging safe routes to take them to their destinations and in case of a road accident. The injured persons should be immediately admitted to the nearest trauma center and the accident-hit vehicles should be immediately removed from the main road and traffic should be allowed to run smoothly."

First Published Date: 31 May 2024, 10:18 AM IST
TAGS: Gurugram Gurugram traffic

