Delhi pollution peaks again. Is your car and bike banned from city roads?

Delhi pollution levels have once again tanked for the worse with AQI (Air Quality Index) dipping into the 'very poor' category on Monday. As a direct result of deteriorating pollution levels, the Centre’s air quality panel has imposed GRAP 3 (Graded Response Action Plan) in the city which spells out various restrictions and bans aimed to bring down pollutants.

While there is a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, motorists in the city too have to once again take note. Petrol-powered vehicles that do not meet the BS 4 norms are banned from entering the National Capital Region or NCR. NCR includes Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gautam Budh Nagar. Emissions from vehicles, especially those that are beyond a certain age limit, are found to be one of the key contributors to the overall air quality levels here.

Delhi's move for cleaner mobility

Delhi aims to be the electric capital of the country. While CNG or compressed natural gas is fairly common on roads here, electric vehicles are far fewer. There are various subsidies and schemes in place to encourage EV adoption but these have primarily helped electric two wheelers. The city also has a large population of electric three wheelers while the capital city had 1,970 electric buses by end of July this year.

But while CNG vehicles may emit less pollutants, EVs are belived to be true game changers as these are zero emission vehicles. In the past, Delhi has experimented with Odd-Even traffic rationing system which has put EVs in the exempted list.

Are cars to blame for Delhi's pollution?

The debate over how much Delhi's vehicles contribute to the city's pollution levels rages on. While the city has one of the highest densities of vehicles anywhere in the country, several peripheral roads have ensured that movement of vehicles not ultimately bound for Delhi is diverted away.

Interestingly, the Centre for Science and Enviroment conducted a study earlier this year and found that local sources contribute most to Delhi's pollution levels. This includes vehicular emissions. Other factors such as stubble burning in adjoining states, local industrial units and weather conditions also have an impact.

The AQI in Delhi and adjoining areas peaks during winter months and is usually in the ‘poor’ category throughout. This is essentially when PM2.5 levels are between 200 and 300. As per the World Health Organisation, PM2.5 levels up to 100 is deemed moderate while between 101 and 150 is ‘unhealthy for those in sensitive groups.’ Between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’ with varying repercussions for everyone.

