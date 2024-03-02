Elevate and City help Honda Cars India register over 17% growth in February

Honda Cars India has announced that in February 2024, they sold 7,142 units units in the domestic market which is a growth of 17 per cent when compared to the sales figures of February 2023. The export numbers for Honda Cars India stood at 5,936 units. This is the highest-ever monthly export volume clocked by the company with a growth figure of 510 per cent. When compared, the export figures and domestic sales were 973 units and 6,086 units respectively for February 2023.

The reason behind the success of Honda is Elevate which is their new SUV. It is a mid-size SUV that competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Sharing thoughts on Feb’24 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Our performance in February has been as per our plan. The Honda Elevate maintains its strong performance, further strengthening its presence in the market. The Honda City and Amaze also continue to perform well in their respective segments. In addition, our export performance has also been robust."

Honda is currently working on two main products for the Indian market. There is an electric version of the Elevate which is expected to arrive in the next couple of years. Unfortunately, Honda will not sell the Elevate with a hybrid or an electric powertrain in the Indian market.

Currently, the Elevate is only offered with a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission with 7-steps. The fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.92 kmpl of fuel efficiency.

