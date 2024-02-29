Honda Elevate now available through CSD stores. Check details

Honda has announced that they will be selling their Elevate SUV through Canteen Store Departments (CSD) across the country for the Indian Armed Forces. The Elevate is the third model from Honda to be sold through Canteen Store Departments as Honda is already selling the City and the Amaze.

Honda Elevate shares its underpinnings with the 5th Gen City. So, it is powered by a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 119 bhp of max power at 6,600 rpm and a peak torque output of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission with 7-steps.

The fuel efficiency figure for the manual gearbox is 15.31 kmpl whereas the automatic transmission delivers 16.92 kmpl of fuel efficiency. The manufacturer will not sell the Elevate with a diesel engine. Instead, they will launch an all-electric version of the Elevate within the next two years.

The Elevate is currently one of the most affordable mid-size SUVs in the Indian market. It is priced between ₹11.58 lakh and ₹16.20 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. There are four variants on offer - SV, V, VX, and ZX. Apart from the SV variant, the automatic transmission is available in all variants.

Honda Elevate competes against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3 Aircross, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun.

The Elevate comes standard with features such as LED projector headlamps with Daytime Running Lamps, multi-function steering wheel, push button to start/stop engine, power adjustable ORVMs, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, PM2.5 air filter and front armrest.

The top-end variant is also equipped with Honda Sensing Technology which is essentially a suite of ADAS features. Honda offers Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist, Lead Car Departure System, Road Departure Mitigation and auto-dimming IRVM.

