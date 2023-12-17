While buying a new car, many factors play crucial roles in decision making

Published Dec 17, 2023

Here are some cars that fetch good resale value

Honda City sedan is one of the cars sold in India with best reselling value

Mahindra Scorpio too offers good resale value

Despite the declining demands, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is among the cars with good resale value

Toyota Innova Crysta has been fetching good resale value amid rising demands for UVs

Practicality, value-for-money and affordability factors play key roles in fetching good resale value for Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling hatchbacks in India both in new and used car markets, ensuring good resale value

The go anywhere capability plays a key role behind Toyota Fortuner SUV's popularity

Hyundai Creta SUV too sits in the same list

Just like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20 too fetches good resale value
