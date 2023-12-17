Here are some cars that fetch good resale value
Honda City sedan is one of the cars sold in India with best reselling value
Mahindra Scorpio too offers good resale value
Despite the declining demands, Maruti Suzuki Dzire is among the cars with good resale value
Toyota Innova Crysta has been fetching good resale value amid rising demands for UVs
Practicality, value-for-money and affordability factors play key roles in fetching good resale value for Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the bestselling hatchbacks in India both in new and used car markets, ensuring good resale value
The go anywhere capability plays a key role behind Toyota Fortuner SUV's popularity
Hyundai Creta SUV too sits in the same list
Just like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20 too fetches good resale value