Delhi rains: City goes under as water-clogged roads drown cars and bikes alike

Heavy overnight showers leading into the wee hours of Friday drenched the capital city of New Delhi, throwing even early morning traffic into chaos. Most parts of the city reported heavy rainfall with key road stretches get clogged, often with bumper-deep rainwater.

Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad resulted in many main and arterial roads getting waterlogged. An early morning recce by HT Auto team found submerged sections on the outer ring road leading from Chirag Delhi till the under the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Renault City K-ZE 26.8kWh 26.8kWh 271 Km 271 Km ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda City 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 11.82 - 16.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS Star City Plus 109.0 cc 109.0 cc 83.09 kmpl 83.09 kmpl ₹ 63,338 - 72,515 Compare View Offers Jitendra JMT Classic City 1.56 kWh 1.56 kWh 70 km 70 km ₹ 69,149 - 74,059 Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG RC-6 1498.0 cc 1498.0 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Cars become ships, bikes transform to boats

Many key areas of Delhi reported waterlogging with complaints coming in from Motibagh Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar, under the Dhaula Kuan flyover and even Shanti Path where several embassies and high commissions are located at. HT Auto spoke to several motorists with most complaining about what they claimed was Delhi's shoddy civic infrastructure. “I was making my way towards the airport but my car started malfunctioning due to the rainwater that you can see all around us. I had to put my family in a autorickshaw that was coming in from the side lane," said Vikram Leheri. Lehri was driving his MPV from Greater Kailash when his vehicle stalled near the Munirka bus stand. Another motorist, Jeetan Singh, was seen unsure whether his hatchback could navigate through the flooded road near Panscheel Marg. “I left for my office in Gurgraon at 6 am just to avoid the inevitable traffic jams that will happen today," said the IT professional while sitting in his vehicle.

More rains to come but more misery too?

News agency reported that the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intermittently heavy showers till late Friday afternoon in the city. Delji Traffic Police has also warned of many stretches in the city that should be avoided due to reasons ranging from waterlogging to stalled vehicles and damaged sewer pipelines. Among the roads to avoid at the time of filing this report, Delhi Traffic Police has included the stretch leading to the Minto Bridge underpass, road leading to Majnu ka Tila, Vandematram Marg and NH-48.

Commuters making their way towards the airport or any of the railway stations are also being urged to leave an additional 60 minutes to 90 minutes early due to the prevailing traffic situation in Delhi.

First Published Date: