Delhi rains: City goes under as water-clogged roads drown cars and bikes alike

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2024, 08:09 AM
Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining parts of the National Capital Region has resulted in massive traffic snarls due to waterlogged roads in many
Delhi rains
Heavy showers in the wee hours of Friday morning - July 26 - saw many main and arterial roads in Delhi getting submerged under water. Even the early morning traffic movement was significantly slowed due to this.
Many stretches on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road saw waterlogging with cars and bikes finding passage difficult.
Delhi Traffic Police took to its official social media handles to issue advisories on roads to avoid in the city.
The stretch between Munirka and Vasant Vihar, leading towards the airport, reported waterlogging. Several stalled vehicles added to the chaos.
As per Delhi Traffic Police communication, traffic will remain affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 due to waterlogging under Dhaula Kuan flyover and at GGR/PDR near Metro Pillar No 156. 
Traffic is affected on Ring Road in the carriageway from Rajouri Garden towards Brar Square.
Traffic is also severly affected near Ashram due to water-logging and stalled vehicles.
Traffic movement is at the pace of a snail at and near Bhikaji Cama Place.
Motorists in New Delhi avoided flyovers due to stagnant water at the base of many such roads. But the road stretches under several flyovers were also entirely under rainwater.
Heavy overnight showers leading into the wee hours of Friday drenched the capital city of New Delhi, throwing even early morning traffic into chaos. Most parts of the city reported heavy rainfall with key road stretches get clogged, often with bumper-deep rainwater.

Overnight rainfall in Delhi and adjoining satellite cities of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad resulted in many main and arterial roads getting waterlogged. An early morning recce by HT Auto team found submerged sections on the outer ring road leading from Chirag Delhi till the under the Rao Tula Ram Marg flyover.

Cars become ships, bikes transform to boats

Many key areas of Delhi reported waterlogging with complaints coming in from Motibagh Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama Place, Nauroji Nagar, under the Dhaula Kuan flyover and even Shanti Path where several embassies and high commissions are located at. HT Auto spoke to several motorists with most complaining about what they claimed was Delhi's shoddy civic infrastructure. “I was making my way towards the airport but my car started malfunctioning due to the rainwater that you can see all around us. I had to put my family in a autorickshaw that was coming in from the side lane," said Vikram Leheri. Lehri was driving his MPV from Greater Kailash when his vehicle stalled near the Munirka bus stand. Another motorist, Jeetan Singh, was seen unsure whether his hatchback could navigate through the flooded road near Panscheel Marg. “I left for my office in Gurgraon at 6 am just to avoid the inevitable traffic jams that will happen today," said the IT professional while sitting in his vehicle.

More rains to come but more misery too?

News agency reported that the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted intermittently heavy showers till late Friday afternoon in the city. Delji Traffic Police has also warned of many stretches in the city that should be avoided due to reasons ranging from waterlogging to stalled vehicles and damaged sewer pipelines. Among the roads to avoid at the time of filing this report, Delhi Traffic Police has included the stretch leading to the Minto Bridge underpass, road leading to Majnu ka Tila, Vandematram Marg and NH-48.

Commuters making their way towards the airport or any of the railway stations are also being urged to leave an additional 60 minutes to 90 minutes early due to the prevailing traffic situation in Delhi.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2024, 07:41 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi rain Monsoon Driving tips Delhi rains

