Delhi adds 40 new electric buses; Unveils a new, modernised Azadpur DTC terminal

The government of Delhi expanded the city's electric bus fleet on Tuesday with the addition of 40 new buses. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta graced the inauguration event alongside the unveiling of the upgraded Azadpur DTC bus terminal.

CM Rekha Gupta said "The public chose change, and the government has converted that mandate into development and service." She claimed her government has deployed 1,400 electric buses in just eight months, contrasting it with the previous administration’s addition of around 2,000 buses over more than a decade. "For years, Delhi was tangled in hundreds of problems; there were no solutions, only an advertisement-driven government. We do so much work every day, yet we don't even put up boards," Gupta added.

What the new Azadpur terminal offers

The redesigned terminal, located next to GT Karnal Road and connected to the Azadpur Metro Station via a foot overbridge, introduces a range of commuter-friendly upgrades. These include:

Modern waiting areas

Baby-feeding room

Bus pass counters

Lockers and utility spaces

Solar panels and green energy systems

Bio-digesters

CCTV surveillance

Shaded platforms

Built across 2,616 sq. metres, the terminal features three entry gates and can accommodate six buses at a time. It is designed to handle up to 72 buses per hour during peak hours, with a five-minute halt limit. A total of 116 buses, mostly electric, will operate from the facility across 21 major routes.

Push to rebuild DTC and improve infrastructure

Gupta said the current dispensation is focused on restoring the Delhi Transport Corporation into a “stronger, financially stable" organisation. She added that the expanding network of modern depots, upgraded terminals, and new electric buses will enable cleaner, safer and more reliable commuting for the public.

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the revamped Azadpur Terminal marks an important step in reinforcing Delhi’s public transport infrastructure. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation oversaw the redevelopment under an MoU with DTC.

