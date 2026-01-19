Custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT set to feature in Resident Evil Requiem

German automaker Porsche has collaborated with Capcom, the owner of the Resident Evil series of games. The latter is set to launch its new Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Requiem, which will be the ninth game in the current series. Additionally, the protagonist in this game, Leon Kennedy, will be seen driving a licensed custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT as part of the collaboration.

Custom Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Specs

The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is currently in its fourth generation. Powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing approximately 650 hp and 850 Nm of torque, it is one of the most powerful SUVs in the world. The ‘custom-built’ Cayenne Turbo GT suggests that it will get a custom colour option or a unique trim level, which will be exclusive only to the game.

“Resident Evil and Porsche are two iconic brands with so much heritage. It is one of those collaborations you are always dreaming of as a fan working in this environment. For his adventures, Leon needed a car which represents his style but also delivers when it comes to navigating him through all of those dangerous moments he experiences in the game," Niklas Krellenberg, Gaming Partnerships, Porsche, stated.

He further stated that the team kept the Custom Resident Evil Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT true to its characteristics by ensuring that it felt authentic in the gaming world. Adding to it, he highlighted that it took a lot of expertise from different departments at Porsche and complex 3D printing to apply those customisations to the real car.

Porsche’s Participation in Non-Racing Games

This won’t be the first time we see a Porsche in a video game, as the German automaker has made multiple appearances in non-racing games over the years. While it is a mainstay in racing games like Need for Speed, Forza Horizon, and The Crew, among others, non-racing games as a genre have seen the German automaker’s involvement. A 930-generation Porsche 911 was seen in Cyberpunk 2077, which was drivable by players. Not only that, but the German automaker participated in Overwatch 2 and is set to get its Porsche-branded spaceship for Naughty Dog’s new project, Intergalactic.

