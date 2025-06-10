Citroen offers benefits of up to 2.80 lakh, celebrates 4th year in India

Citroen has announced that it is celebrating its fourth year in the Indian market. The brand is offering savings of up to ₹2.80 lakh on select models till June 30th. Existing Citroen customers will be entitled to get a free car spa during this period. or more information on anniversary offers, customers can visit the Citroen.in or contact their nearest showroom.

Kumar Priyesh, Business Head & Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, said, “Our journey in India has been driven by innovation, ambition, and a clear focus on delivering meaningful value to customers. In just four years, we’ve introduced a portfolio of vehicles that combine Citroën’s global design language with deep local relevance. As we celebrate four years of Citroën in India, I want to sincerely thank our customers for placing their trust in our young brand. Their feedback and encouragement have played a vital role in shaping our offerings—from products to aftersales services. We remain committed to building on this foundation and delivering the ‘Citroën Comfort’ experience to many more customers across the country."

Citroen C3 gets CNG

Citroen India has officially announced the commencement of sales for CNG versions of the C3 hatchback. However, it is important to note that these vehicles will be equipped with retrofitted CNG kits, which will be installed at the dealership level. According to the company, the factory-tested kits provide a mileage of up to 28.1 km/kg. Although online bookings for the Citroen C3 CNG are not available, prospective buyers can have the kits installed for an additional cost of ₹93,000 at authorized Citroën dealerships throughout the country.

The CNG kits will be exclusively available for the Live, Feel, Feel(O), and Shine variants, all of which are powered by the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine. The introduction of the C3 CNG is aimed at reducing running costs and emissions, while still preserving the comfort, performance, and unique style of the C3. Owners will have the option to switch between petrol and CNG using a dedicated button. Citroen assures that the CNG kits will be installed without hindering access to the spare wheel, although a reduction in boot space is anticipated due to the tank. Furthermore, to maintain the C3’s ride dynamics, Citroen has included specially-tuned rear shock absorbers, reinforced suspension springs, and an anti-roll bar.

