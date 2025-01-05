This Citroen model is now pricier by 28,000. Check details

The Citroen Basalt coupe SUV went on sale in India in August last year at a starting price of ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom
The French automaker has now increased prices across its range model for the new year.
The Citroen Basalt is now marginally more expensive as the introductory period ends and prices have gone up to ₹28,000.
The new Basalt coupe SUV is now priced from ₹8.25 lakh onwards, going up to ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The base variants of the Citroen Basalt gets a price hike of ₹26,000 on the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol You manual variant.
The 1.2-litre turbo petrol Max variants are now more expensive by ₹21,000 on the manual and automatic.
Meanwhile the turbo-petrol Max variants are are more expensive by ₹17,000.
The Citroen Basalt gets most expensive on the top-spec trims with a price hike of ₹28,000 on the 1.2-litre Turbo Petrol Plus manual and automatic.
The mid-spec Basalt 1.2-litre NA petrol manual price remains unchanged at ₹9.99 lakh.