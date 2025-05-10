Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen and Jeep roll out service camp for May. Check it out

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 May 2025, 11:55 AM
Citroen and Jeep's May 2025 service campaign offers special pricing on service, parts, and accessories from May 2 to 31
Jeep and Citroen's service camp will end on 31st May 2025.
Citroen and Jeep have rolled out a service campaign for May 2025. There are offers on service, parts, accessories, and merchandise. The campaign is in effect from 2nd to 31st May 2025. There is also a complimentary vehicle health check-up and exciting rewards with extended warranty purchases.

The complimentary summer health check-up ensures vehicles are ready summer with a complimentary checkup, identifying and addressing any potential issues that could affect performance and safety.

Customers can avail special pricing on labour charges, select genuine parts, accessories, and value-added services designed to suit summer driving needs.

Customers can get benefits and expanded coverage options with every extended warranty purchase. Moreover, the brand is offering limited-edition Citroen and Jeep merchandise. Finally, there is a team of factory-trained technicians for these camps.

First Published Date: 10 May 2025, 11:55 AM IST
