Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition: 5 things that have changed on the special edition
- The Jeep blends wartime heritage with new features, offering rugged design, exclusive accessories and serious off-road capability.
Jeep India has rolled out a limited-edition version of its legendary off-roader—the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition. Priced at ₹73.16 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive model pays tribute to Jeep’s military roots, specifically the original Willys MB that served during World War II.
(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)
With only 30 units available for India, this is a rare offering aimed at collectors, enthusiasts, and serious off-roaders alike. Here's a detailed look at what makes it special:
The Willys ‘41 Edition is a rolling homage to Jeep’s wartime legacy. The ‘1941’ decal on the hood marks the year Jeep’s story began with the Willys MB, the rugged military vehicle that played a crucial role in WWII. The vehicle’s design and theme are deeply rooted in this history, offering a tangible connection to its past while riding on a thoroughly modern platform.
What immediately sets this edition apart is its exclusive ‘41 Green’ exterior finish. Inspired by the olive drab military paint of the original Willys MB, this shade gives the SUV a bold, retro-military look. While this colour is unique to the Willys ‘41, buyers can also opt for traditional Wrangler colours like black, white, red, and grey, depending on their taste.
Based on the top-tier Rubicon trim, the Willys ‘41 combines proven off-road capability with unique equipment. It retains the Rubicon’s aggressive stance, solid axles and rugged build quality but adds powered side steps, new grab handles and all-weather floor mats. These additions improve practicality, especially during off-road excursions without compromising its adventurous character.
Inside, the Willys ‘41 mirrors the Rubicon’s rugged yet premium interior but throws in more tech and comfort. It comes with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a fully digital instrument cluster. The cabin features 12-way power-adjustable front seats, an Alpine premium audio system, automatic climate control, and an advanced driver-assistance suite. Jeep has also included front and rear dashcams, useful for both safety and recording off-road adventures. These additions ensure that despite its vintage-inspired theme, the Wrangler Willys ‘41 feels every bit like a modern luxury SUV on the inside.
The Willys ‘41 Edition sticks with the tried-and-tested 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, producing 270 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and the brand’s full-time 4x4 drivetrain, including low-range gearing and locking differentials. This means the SUV’s legendary off-road capability remains fully intact, just like any other Wrangler Rubicon.
Also check these Cars
For those planning extended adventures, Jeep offers an optional Adventure Pack at ₹4.56 lakh extra. This kit includes a Sunrider soft-top roof, a side ladder for easier roof access, and a roof carrier for additional luggage or gear. This package boosts the SUV’s expedition-readiness and adds even more visual flair.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.
Editor's Pick
Trending this Week