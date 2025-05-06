Jeep Wrangler Willys ‘41 Edition: 5 things that have changed on the special edition

Jeep India has rolled out a limited-edition version of its legendary off-roader—the Wrangler Willys ‘41 Special Edition. Priced at ₹73.16 lakh (ex-showroom), this exclusive model pays tribute to Jeep’s military roots, specifically the original Willys MB that served during World War II.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

With only 30 units available for India, this is a rare offering aimed at collectors, enthusiasts, and serious off-roaders alike. Here's a detailed look at what makes it special: