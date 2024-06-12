HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News China's Car Sales Fall For Second Consecutive Month As Domestic Demand Declines

China's car sales fall for second consecutive month as domestic demand declines

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 12 Jun 2024, 06:39 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Passenger car sales have fallen by nine per cent from the previous month while overall sales are down by 2.2 per cent amid a domestic demand decline a
...
China passenger car sales
A slowdown in domestic demand amid rising trade tensions due to EU's subsidy probe is causing Chinese passenger car sales to fall (file photo used for representational purposes.)
China passenger car sales
A slowdown in domestic demand amid rising trade tensions due to EU's subsidy probe is causing Chinese passenger car sales to fall (file photo used for representational purposes.)

China's passenger car sales fell for a second straight month in May from a year earlier, industry data showed on Tuesday, as a slowdown in demand is becoming entrenched in the world's largest auto market amid a sputtering economic recovery.

Car exports, increasingly an important source of growth for local automakers due to slowing domestic demand, retreated from April's record high, amid anti-subsidy probe by the European Union on China-made electric vehicles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Byd Atto 3 (HT Auto photo)
BYD Atto 3
BatteryCapacity Icon60.48 kWh Range Icon521 km
₹ 33.90 Lakhs
Compare
Byd Seal (HT Auto photo)
BYD Seal
BatteryCapacity Icon 82.56 kWh Range Icon650 km
₹ 41 - 53 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
BYD e6
BatteryCapacity Icon71.7 kWh Range Icon415 km
₹ 29.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Byd Seagull (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
BYD Seagull
BatteryCapacity Icon38 kWh Range Icon405 km
₹ 10 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Avinya (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Avinya
Range Icon500 km
₹ 30 - 60 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Kona Electric 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon64.8 kWh Range Icon418 Km
₹ 25 Lakhs
View Details

Passenger vehicle exports fell nine per cent from the previous month to 378,000 units in May, while overall sales were down 2.2 per cent, following a 5.8 per cent decline in April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Also Read : How Indian car sales dropped amid election and heatwaves

Sales totalled 1.72 million vehicles last month and were up 5.3 per cent at 8.15 million units in the first five months from a year ago. New energy vehicles including pure electric and plug-in hybrids made up 46.7 per cent of total car sales, a fresh monthly high.

EVs drive growth

China passenger car sales
While China's passenger vehicle sales have declined, sales of new energy vehicles, such as electric or hybrid, have risen to account for 46.7 per cent of total car sales (file photo used for representational purpose.) (AP)
China passenger car sales
While China's passenger vehicle sales have declined, sales of new energy vehicles, such as electric or hybrid, have risen to account for 46.7 per cent of total car sales (file photo used for representational purpose.) (AP)

Electric vehicle sales accelerated 27.4 per cent in May from 12.1 per cent in April, while plug-in hybrid sales rose 61.1 per cent versus a 64.2 per cent jump in the prior month.

Hyper-competition and the EU tariff threat, which China labels as protectionism, have done little so far to impede local EV makers' moves to ramp up production and explore overseas markets. Nio, the eighth biggest EV maker in China by sales, has won regulatory approval to build a third factory in China that would boost its total approved production capacity to one million cars, Reuters reported. The EV upstart opened its first showroom in Amsterdam in May.

Sales of EV and plug-in hybrid sales have been helped by the government's subsidies for new energy vehicle trade-in schemes worth 11.2 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) this year which contrasts with a continued decline in demand for gasoline cars.

First Published Date: 12 Jun 2024, 06:39 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles passenger vehicles Ev electric car electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.