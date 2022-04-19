California-based company eyes world's largest e-three-wheeler factory in India

The pace of electrification in the Indian mobility is being powered primarily by the two and three-wheeler segment and factories with massive production are either already functioning or are coming up in top gear. Joining the growing list of electric vehicle manufacturers, California-based Biliti Electric Inc has confirmed plans of a facility in Telangana which could well be the biggest in the world for electric three wheelers.

Biliti is currently in a manufacturing partnership with Hyderabad-based Gayam Motor Works and its Taskman TM competes in the last-mile delivery vehicle segment with products in 15 countries that include the US, UK, Japan, Germany, Lebanon, Kenya, among others. It also has assembly plants in the US, Portugal and Kenya with products reportedly being used by companies like Amazon, Ikea, Zomato, Flipkart and Grofers.

The move to have a facility in Telangana is yet another step in establishing the state as a major hub for EVs. “This is the largest investment in EV manufacturing announced in the state this year, coming shortly after another California-based company Fisker announced its second headquarters in Hyderabad," outlined state industries minister KT Rama Rao. “The story of Biliti is not just another opportunity because of the state’s encouraging policy but a realization of the state’s vision for innovation and technology with the founders of the Company directly associated with T-Hub through a previous start-up."

