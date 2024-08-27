Bugatti Chiron headlights cost same as new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. Know more

Bugatti Chiron is one of the most exclusive cars in the world because of its performance and limited production numbers. This exclusivity comes at a cost, not just when a consumer is buying the car, but also when he or she is shopping for spare parts. An advertisement on an online market platform in Germany has surfaced and became viral showing that a set of Valeo headlamps for Chiron has been listed with an eye-watering price tag.

Compatible with the Pur Sport and the Super Sport 300+ trims of Bugatti Chiron, these headlamps with the distinctive quad setup of LED lamps cost a whopping $164,000, which is slightly lower than the price of a brand-new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS. Incidentally, the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS comes priced at $164,900. The advertisement has revealed that the seller is based in Poland but will ship the Chiron headlamps to European countries for another $1,100, except Russia or Ukraine. The advertiser further revealed that the headlights can be shipped outside of Europe as well, but the delivery costs are not listed.

Bugatti Chiron first debuted globally at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The mid-engine twin-seater super sportscar was introduced as a successor to the Bugatti Veyron. It was influenced by the design of the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo concept car, which broke cover at the 2015 Frankfurt Auto Show. Bugatti manufactured 500 units of the Chiron super sportscar between 2016 and May this year.

Bugatti Chiron: Powertrain

Powering the Bugatti Chiron is an 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged WR16 engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Introduced in six different trim options - Chiron, Chiron Sport, Chiron Pur Sport, Chiron Noire, Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Chiron Super Sport, the sportscar's engine is capable of churning out maximum power output between 1,479 bhp peak power and 1,578 bhp.

