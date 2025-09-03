Porsche teases upcoming 911 Turbo facelift ahead of Munich Auto Show debut

The IAA Mobility 2025 auto show in Munich is less than a week away, and Porsche will not be sitting it out. Having confirmed plans to introduce a new model on September 7, the German carmaker posted a new teaser image that appears to hide an upcoming 911 coupe under wraps. With most of the lineup having received the 992.2 generation update, we expect this to be the new Porsche 911 Turbo facelift, likely to arrive with a GTS-style hybrid powertrain.

The teaser image manages to hide everything but the prominent rear spoiler, characteristic of the Turbo nameplate. While the 911 Carrera and the GTS models were upgraded for 2025, the Porsche 911 Turbo entered the new model year remaining untouched. This will change at the Munich auto show with an updated design and an enhanced tech suite. With an electrified powertrain, the coupe is expected to push beyond the outgoing model’s 640 bhp.

Porsche 911 Turbo: Design and interior upgrades

The updates will remain consistent with the rest of the 992.2 lineup, with the 911 Turbo facelift expected to borrow the GTS’s front bumper, featuring vertically mounted active aero fins on the grille. These open and close to adjust for varying downforce and cooling parameters. The coupe is also expected to receive updated lighting elements and a new rear bumper featuring a dual-exit exhaust system.

As with the Carrera and GTS models, the updates will be carried over to the interior. Porsche is expected to add the new 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster and the updated 10.9-inch infotainment display. At the same time, the driver is likely to get a starter button on the door side, which is now standard on all 911s except the hardcore GT3 models. The upcoming model is expected to be the first Turbo model offered in a 2-seater layout, with all current-gen 911s restricted to that format. However, one of the teasers featuring US actor Patrick Dempsey clearly shows a 2+2 layout, so it may yet be retained.

Porsche 911 Turbo: Hybrid power

The current-gen 911 Turbo is powered by a 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six producing 572 bhp and 750 Nm of torque. In the Turbo S, power figures climb to 640 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. This engine is expected to be replaced with the 3.0-litre unit from the GTS, which makes a combined 532 bhp with a single turbo setup and a 53 bhp electric motor fitted inside the 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Thanks to the motor, we can expect the 992.2-gen Turbos to deliver significantly more power, likely reaching the 700 bhp mark with the Turbo S variant.

