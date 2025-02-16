Post booking commencement, in a single day, the OEM has registered over 30,000 bookings
Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 together have recorded 30,791 bookings on very first day
Ttotal booking value grabbed on the first day was ₹8,472 crore (on ex-showroom value)
Mahindra XEV 9e has grabbed 56% of total bookings on first day, while BE 6 grabbed 44%
The 79 kWh battery pack equipped Pack Three variants of both SUVs have grabbed 73% of total bookings
Deliveries for these two SUVs will commence from late March 2025
Priced from ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra BE 6 is the most affordable SUV among these two electric cars
The Mahindra XEV 9e come priced from ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 come sharing several components, including battery packs