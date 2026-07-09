BMW posts 17% growth in H1 2026, sells 9,075 units

German automaker BMW has reported its strongest-ever first-half sales performance. Between January and June 2026, the luxury automaker sold 9,075 cars across its BMW and Mini brands, registering a 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase. During the second quarter, starting from April to June, the company delivered 4,507 vehicles, reflecting a 17 per cent YoY growth

BMW Group India: EV, LWB and SAV H1 2026 Sales

The company further stated that it has retained its leadership position in the luxury electric vehicle segment during the first six months of 2026 by delivering 2,359 electric vehicles to customers. EV sales witnessed a 78 per cent year-on-year growth. The company currently commands a 69 per cent share of India's luxury EV market. Electric vehicles accounted for 26 per cent of BMW Group India's overall sales during the period.

As per the company, the long-wheelbase portfolio continued to attract strong customer demand, selling 4,428 long-wheelbase cars during the first half of 2026, recording a 24 per cent year-on-year increase. These models contributed 52 per cent of BMW's total passenger vehicle sales, making the brand the largest provider of long-wheelbase luxury vehicles in the country.

BMW and MINI Sports Activity Vehicles (SAVs) remained the company's highest-selling category during the period. Sales of SAV models reached 5,926 units, representing a 35 per cent growth over the previous year. Moreover, the segment contributes 65 per cent of BMW Group India's total vehicle sales.

BMW Group India: H1 2026 Mini Sales

Mini sold 504 vehicles during the first half of the year, registering a 70 per cent year-on-year growth. The company further stated that the recently launched Mini Countryman C has received a strong market response, while the Mini Countryman remained the brand's highest-selling model, followed by the Convertible and Hatch variants. The limited-run offerings such as the Mini Cooper S Victory Edition and Mini Convertible JCW Pack were sold out.

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BMW Group India: H1 2026 BMW Motorrad Sales

BMW Motorrad, the two-wheeler wing of the German automaker, delivered 2,327 motorcycles during the first half of 2026. Among its premium imported motorcycles above the 500cc category, the BMW S 1000 RR, BMW F 900 GS and GS Adventure, along with the BMW R 1300 GS and GS Adventure, remained the brand's most sought-after models.

The company also commenced deliveries of the first batch of the newly launched BMW F 450 GS towards the end of June. The initial allocation has already been sold out, with bookings for the next batch expected to open at a later date.

BMW Group India: Product Expansion

BMW said it has put into place an aggressive product strategy in the first half of 2026 with the introduction of 11 new models, including the BMW X3 30d, BMW M440i, BMW X6 M60i, MINI Countryman C, BMW F 450 GS and BMW M 1000 R, among others. The company plans to maintain the momentum with another 14 product launches across BMW, Mini and BMW Motorrad before the end of the year.

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