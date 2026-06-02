Nissan India posts 118% YoY domestic sales growth in May 2026; wholesales reach close to 8,000 units

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. reported an 118 per cent year-on-year increase in domestic wholesales in May 2026, continuing its recent growth momentum in the Indian market. The company dispatched 2,948 units in the domestic market during the month, while exports stood at 5,023 units. Combined wholesales reached 7,971 units.

According to the company, May marked the third consecutive month of year-on-year domestic sales growth in India.

Gravite and Magnite support demand

Nissan stated that customer response to the All-New Nissan Gravite remained encouraging during the month. The company also highlighted the continued contribution of the Nissan Magnite, including growing adoption of its CNG variants.

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The Magnite remains one of Nissan's key products in India and continues to strengthen the brand's presence in the compact SUV segment.

Tekton world premiere approaching

Nissan is also preparing for the World Premiere of the Nissan Tekton, which the company described as an important milestone in its India growth plans.

Gravite and Magnite support demand

Nissan attributed the positive momentum to customer response across its product range. The recently introduced Nissan Gravite has generated interest in the market, while the Magnite remains one of the brand’s key volume drivers in India.

The company also highlighted the growing acceptance of Magnite CNG variants, which have helped broaden the SUV’s appeal among buyers looking for lower running costs.

Commenting on the performance, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, “Our third consecutive month of year-on-year domestic sales growth is an encouraging reflection of the trust customers continue to place in Nissan. The response to the All-New Nissan Gravite, along with the continued strength of the Nissan Magnite, including the growing adoption of our CNG offerings, gives us confidence in our India strategy. As we gear up for the World Premiere of the Nissan Tekton, our focus remains on expanding our network footprint, enhancing accessibility, and delivering a stronger customer experience across the country."

Also Read : Nissan Tekton set for debut on July 9. Top 5 things you must know

Focus on expansion

Nissan said it remains focused on expanding its network footprint, improving accessibility and enhancing customer experience across key markets. The company aims to build on its recent domestic sales growth while continuing to strengthen its presence in India.

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