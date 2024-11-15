Bharat NCAP explained: The benefits and shortcomings of India’s safety ratings for cars

On August 22, last year, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) launched Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Programme) – India’s first national car safety assessment initiative. Developed following the AIS-197 crash testing standards, Bharat NCAP is a collaboration between MoRTH, Global NCAP, the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT), and testing agencies like the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT). This program aims to provide comprehensive safety ratings for Indian cars, enhancing their safety and making them more competitive globally.

What is Bharat NCAP?

Bharat NCAP is a voluntary safety rating system modelled after Global NCAP’s “Safer Cars for India" initiative. It evaluates two main criteria:

Structural integrity of the vehicle.

Safety for adult and child occupants in M1 category vehicles (passenger vehicles under 3.5 tonnes with seating for up to eight).

Is Bharat NCAP Mandatory?

No, Bharat NCAP is voluntary. Its purpose is to inform consumers about a vehicle’s safety performance rather than determining eligibility for sale. Even cars with low ratings can be legally sold. This aligns with the growing demand among Indian consumers for higher safety standards, influencing manufacturers to seek safety assessments as a way to highlight their vehicles' safety credentials.

How Does Bharat NCAP Work?

To obtain a safety rating, manufacturers follow a five-step process:

Nominate a model for safety testing. A Bharat NCAP representative selects a base variant of the model at random. The vehicle undergoes crash testing at an authorised facility, observed by representatives from both the manufacturer and Bharat NCAP. Test results are shared with the manufacturer. After approval from Bharat NCAP, the vehicle is assigned a star rating and a certificate is issued.

Manufacturers coordinate with CIRT for testing, while MoRTH oversees funding and protocols.

What are the key differences Between Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP

Bharat NCAP aligns with Global NCAP's standards but adapts them to India’s requirements. It assesses three primary safety areas: adult occupant protection, child occupant protection, and safety assist features (like electronic stability control, anti-lock braking systems, and airbags). Both Bharat and Global NCAP conduct frontal impact tests at 64 kph, and vehicles scoring 3 stars or higher also undergo a pole-side impact test. To achieve a minimum 3-star rating, models must include front seat belt reminders and electronic stability control.

The program will also test CNG and electric vehicles (EVs) and will evolve as new safety technologies, including EV-specific standards, emerge.

What are its shortcomings?

Like all NCAPs globally, Bharat NCAP only evaluates the safety of a vehicle at a particular speed. Although it isn’t a shortcoming, it is crucial to note that the ratings only apply when all drivers are restrained by seat belts (child seats for children).

According to a crash safety expert who goes by the title of Road Safety Guy on X, NCAP ratings only apply up to the test speed (64kph for frontal impacts and 30-50 kph for side impacts). He attests that a car’s safety performance will change even at slightly higher speed (+10/20kph) impact speeds “as crash energy increases exponentially with an increase in speed".

Furthermore, he points out that NCAP ratings are only applicable for crash types represented in the protocol and not for all types of crashes. According to his tweet

“NCAP crash tests usually cover crashes such as head-on, side impacts and pole impacts. They do not apply to rollovers or truck underrides or narrow overlap crashes". At present, there are no tests to directly gauge the durability of A/B/C pillars.

Road Safety Guy points out a crucial aspect of crash tests that are often overlooked. That of comparing a vehicle with others from its own segment. This is essential, according to him, as it should not be assumed that a small hatchback rated 5-stars is inherently safer than an SUV with a 2-star rating. However, as a general rule, a higher airbag count helps.

There are other factors to be taken into consideration, according to him. Such as the fact that NCAP test protocols were designed for the Western world where car-to-car collisions are more common than the accidents that occur in India, which predominantly include collisions with trucks and or rollovers.

In the past, brands like Maruti Suzuki have gone on record to state that local NCAP protocols must be set in accordance with Indian driving conditions, and that efforts must be taken to let consumers know that it is not a regulatory measure, but one that simply aims to better inform customers about the crashworthiness of their car.

How many cars have been tested under Bharat NCAP?

Although various manufacturers are scheduled to get their vehicles tested under BNCAP, at the moment only those Indian carmakers who received a five star rating via Global NCAP have stepped forward. As such, Tata Motors currently has six vehicles, all of which have received a five star safety rating for both adult and child occupants. Mahindra, another Indian carmaker with an excellent track record for safety in the last decade, also has three vehicles, including the latest Thar Roxx which, along with the other two models (XUV400 and XUV3XO) received a five star adult and child occupant safety rating. Citroen India has also earned the distinction of earning a 5-star safety rating for the recently launched Basalt.

Manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki (who earned their first-ever five star adult crash safety rating via Global NCAP) are yet to have any of their offerings tested through BNCAP. The same applies to Hyundai and Kia, whose offerings in India fared quite poorly when tested by Global NCAP.

(Parth Charan is an independent automotive journalist and writer who has written on cars, motorcycles and the automotive industry for the past 12 years. He lives in Mumbai.)

