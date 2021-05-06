Bentley Continental GT Speed gets world's largest brakes

Bentley has equipped the Continental GT Speed Coupe and Convertible with a new and highly advanced chassis that combines four new technologies. With this, Bentley says, the agility, performance and ride quality of the grand tourer has been stretched to new levels.

The new chassis comes with three-chamber active air suspension with adaptive damping that play a key role in the balance of the car, providing it a strong foundation. It also gets optional and newly-developed Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Variable Electronic Stability Control, All Wheel Steering, and an Electronic Limited Slip Differential.

To give the Continental GT Speed a comfortable and agile driving experience, in Bentley and Comfort mode, the overall grip has been balanced between the front and rear wheels. In Sport mode, the grip has been calibrated with a more rear-biased torque–split.

(Also read | Bentley launches limited-run Continental GT V8 Equinox edition)

GT Speed Chassis Technology

The new carbon ceramic braking system comes with 440mm diameter front discs combined with new ten-piston front calipers, making it the largest braking system on any car in the world. The ceramic brakes also save around 33 kg compared to the iron braking system.

The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) enables more freedom in driving by providing stability over uneven surfaces. When in Dynamic mode, the system allows altering the cornering stance of the car according to the driver's discretion.

The agility and stability of the vehicle are further enhanced by the new all-wheel steering and electronic rear differential. At low and medium speeds, the GT Speed's rear wheels are steered in the opposite direction to the front wheels to help in rapid change of direction. At high speeds, the rear wheels steer in the same direction as the front, to improve stability.

The Bentley Continental GT Speed grand tourer can sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds and an attain a top speed of 335 kmph.