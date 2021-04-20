Bentley launches limited-run Continental GT V8 Equinox edition

Bentley has expanded its Collections portfolio with a limited-edition hand-crafted Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition exclusively for Japanese market.

The Bentley Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition is based on a monochrome colour theme of black, silver and white. The contrasting monotone styling accentuates the dynamic and powerful look of the Continental GT. The black Onyx or icy cool Glacier White exterior paint highlights the sculpted body and sweeping power line of the exclusive edition. The rear haunch looks muscular and so do the wheels.

(Also read | Watch: Bentley Flying Spur flies at 280 kmph, sets road on proverbial fire)

The Continental GT V8 Equinox Edition gets an aerodynamic performance which is complemented by the Styling Specification for the exterior. The specification consists of a front splitter, rear diffuser, boot lip spoiler and side sills branded with metal Bentley wings inlays. The vehicle is made from specially commissioned, high gloss, black carbon-fibre.

The 22-inch wheels on the Continental GT lend it a sporty appeal.

To further enhance the Continental GT's exquisite lines, Bentley has applied a Moonbeam (a silver) contrast accent pinstripe to the edge of the carbon fibre pieces. This accent line has been hand-painted and takes five days to apply per car. In addition, the 22-inch Mulliner Driving Specification wheel on the vehicle is uniquely finished in dark metallic Tungsten paint.

(Also read | Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible unveiled with top speed of 335 kmph)

On the interior, there are mood lighting and illuminated sill plates, refined silver accent stitches on the diamond quilted seats and deep pile Mulliner floor mats. A unique thread has been used for contrast stitching elements and the embroidered Bentley wings logo on each headrest - consisting of 4,500 stitches each. This thread is extremely durable and uses special dyes to maintain its colour to last for the lifespan of the vehicle.

Under the hood, the vehicle gets a twin-turbo V8 engine. The 4.0-litre, 32-valve V8 churns out 550 PS and 770 Nm of torque. It also features dual twin-scroll turbochargers located inside the ‘V’ of the engine. This results in a top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) and can makes the vehicle sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 4.0 seconds.