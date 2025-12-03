Bajaj Auto revives Pulsar Hattrick Offer with savings of up to 15,759

Bajaj Auto has reintroduced its Pulsar “Hattrick" offer for the year-end period, responding to steady buyer interest after the recent festive sales. The scheme is running nationwide for a limited period of time. It conjoins the GST 2.0 tax benefits with a couple of purchase-related cost cuts to lower the upfront price for buyers.

What’s in the Hattrick package?

The offer bundles three elements:

Full GST benefit: Bajaj says it will pass the entire price reduction from the recent GST revision directly to customer invoices.

Buyers will not be charged loan or financing processing fees as part of the package. These charges are normally levied by financiers and vary by lender. Insurance savings: The offer also includes insurance savings, reducing the initial out-of-pocket cost.

Put together, a discount on these three parts is what the company calls the “Hattrick" savings.

How the numbers stack up

Bajaj provided a model-wise breakup for Delhi that illustrates the scale of the reductions:

Model GST benefit ( ₹ ) PF + Insurance savings ( ₹ ) Total Hattrick savings ( ₹ ) Pulsar 125 CF 8,011 2,900 10,911 Pulsar NS125 ABS 9,006 3,200 12,206 Pulsar N160 USD 11,559 4,200 15,759 Platina 110 6,341 2,300 8,641

In Delhi, the savings vary by model. The Pulsar 125 CF gets total benefits worth ₹10,911, comprising an ₹8,011 GST reduction and ₹2,900 in processing-fee and insurance savings. The Pulsar NS125 ABS receives ₹12,206 in combined savings, of which ₹9,006 comes from the tax revision and ₹3,200 from PF and insurance cuts.

The highest benefit is on the Pulsar N160 USD, with savings of ₹15,759, driven largely by an ₹11,559 GST benefit and another ₹4,200 from fee and insurance reductions. Even the Platina 110 receives a noticeable reduction, totalling ₹8,641, split between a ₹6,341 GST cut and ₹2,300 in PF and insurance savings.

What this means for buyers

For buyers, the package reduces the initial cash required to buy a bike by combining the tax pass-through with waived fees and insurance savings. It is not a permanent price cut: the GST benefit depends on a tax revision, and the other components are time-bound promotional inclusions.

The company has said the offer is available across the Pulsar range and nationwide, but it’s limited in duration, aimed at closing the calendar year with an added incentive for buyers.

Availability and caveats

Bajaj has positioned the Hattrick offer as a short-term, pan-India scheme. As with any manufacturer offer, the exact application can vary, so prospective buyers should check the invoice breakdown and terms at the dealership to get further clarity on how the three components are applied.

