Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets most comprehensive update after 10 years. Check it out

Published Jan 10, 2025

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is back on sale after a brief hiatus and the changes bring it up to speed with other Pulsar models 

The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the same design with the twin projector lens and LED DRLs

The fairing remains the same but there are 3 new colours and body graphics to lend a fresh look 

The bike gets restyled LED taillights with the new C-shaped split setup mounted on the tail tidy

Bajaj has upgraded the Pulsar RS200 with a wider 140-section rear tyre

The 2025 Pulsar RS200 comes with an LCD digital console with Bluetooth connectivity

The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS with three modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road

Power comes from the same 199.5 cc engine tuned for 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque. The 6-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch

The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is 10,000 more expensive than the older version, priced at 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom)
