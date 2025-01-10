Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets most comprehensive update after 10 years. Check it out

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is back on sale after a brief hiatus and the changes bring it up to speed with other Pulsar models
The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 retains the same design with the twin projector lens and LED DRLs
The fairing remains the same but there are 3 new colours and body graphics to lend a fresh look
The bike gets restyled LED taillights with the new C-shaped split setup mounted on the tail tidy
Bajaj has upgraded the Pulsar RS200 with a wider 140-section rear tyre
The 2025 Pulsar RS200 comes with an LCD digital console with Bluetooth connectivity
The motorcycle gets dual-channel ABS with three modes - Road, Rain, and Off-Road
Power comes from the same 199.5 cc engine tuned for 24.1 bhp and 18.74 Nm of torque. The 6-speed gearbox gets a slipper clutch
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is ₹10,000 more expensive than the older version, priced at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom)