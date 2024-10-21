Auto recap, Oct 20: Honda CB300F launched, MG ZS EV price hiked, Kia EV6 offer

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, October 20.

Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at ₹ 1.70 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched its first flex-fuel two-wheeler, the CB300F flex-fuel. Termed as India’s first 300cc flex-fuel motorcycle, the Honda CB300F flex-fuel is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), in India and will be available through the company's BigWing dealership channel.

Also Read : Honda CB300F flex fuel launched in India at ₹1.70 lakh. Marks Honda's entry into flex-fuel motorcycle category

MG ZS EV becomes costlier, price increased by up to ₹ 32,000

After revising the prices of MG Hector, Hector Plus and the Astor, the JSW-MG Motor India has increased the pricing of the ZS EV. The MG ZS EV now comes priced costlier by up to ₹32,000 compared to before. The pricing for the MG ZS EV varies depending on the variant. The car manufacturer has revised pricing of select variants, but not the entire ZS EV portfolio.

Also Read : MG ZS EV becomes costlier, price increased by up to ₹32,000

Kia EV6 in mind? This festive season is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why

(Also read: Kia EV6 in mind? This festive season is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why)

Kia India is offering a significant amount of discounts on its first electric car in India. The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first all-electric model in India, and it was recently joined by the flagship EV9 SUV. This electric crossover is now available with festive season benefits ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh, depending on the variants.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: