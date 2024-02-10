MG ZS EV becomes more affordable. Check out new price

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 10, 2024

MG Motor India recently announced that they have decreased the price of their vehicles. 

One such model is the ZS EV.

MG has done this by introducing a new a new variant called Executive.

The new trim is priced at 18.98 lakh ex-showroom.

Other variants on offer are Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.

They are priced at 19.98 lakh, 23.98 lakh and 24.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

MG ZS EV has a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.

The battery pack on duty is a  50.3 kWh. 

The electric motor produces aroound 176 bhp and 280 Nm.
To check out more such web stories
Click Here