MG ZS EV becomes more affordable. Check out new price

MG Motor India recently announced that they have decreased the price of their vehicles.
One such model is the ZS EV.
MG has done this by introducing a new a new variant called Executive.
The new trim is priced at ₹18.98 lakh ex-showroom.
Other variants on offer are Excite, Exclusive and Exclusive Pro.
They are priced at ₹19.98 lakh, ₹23.98 lakh and ₹24.98 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.
MG ZS EV has a claimed range of 461 km on a single charge.
The battery pack on duty is a 50.3 kWh.
The electric motor produces aroound 176 bhp and 280 Nm.