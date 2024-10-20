Kia EV6 in mind? This festive season is possibly best time to buy it. Here's why

Kia India is offering a significant amount of discounts on its first electric car in India. The Kia EV6 is the brand’s first all-electric model in India, which was recently joined by the flagship EV9 SUV. This electric crossover is now available with festive season benefits ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹15 lakh, depending on the variants.

The Kia EV6 is available in two different variant options, GT Line and GT Line AWD. The Kia EV6 GT Line comes available at a price of ₹60.96 lakh (ex-showroom), while the GT Line AWD costs ₹5 lakh more than the entry-level version. With the festive season benefits, the electric crossover comes a bit more affordable. The benefits include direct cash benefits and are available on the 2023 models. However, the final offer value may vary depending on the retail outlet and the negotiation between the customer and the dealer.

Kia EV6: What powers it

The Kia EV6 comes equipped with a 77.4 kWh battery pack that is paired with an electric motor and promises a power output of 226 bhp in the GT Line and 321 bhp peak power in the GT-Line AWD, respectively. As for the range, both versions are rated to deliver a claimed driving range of 708 km on a single charge.

Kia to launch more EVs by 2026

Kia India is planning to launch two new affordable electric cars in the country by 2026. The South Korean car manufacturer plans to launch a new electric car in India in the second half of next year. Also, the automaker is aiming to bring in another electric car in 2026. Kia currently sells both the EV6 and EV9 electric vehicles in India as a completely built unit (CBU). However, the automaker is planning to launch both the upcoming EVs as locally built units to keep the prices down.

