Auto recap, Nov 3: SUV sales surge amid festive push, Jaguar stops car sales in…

SUV sales surge across India giving auto industry festive push

After a lacklustre car sales performance over the last couple of months across India, the festive season is witnessing a surge in demand and sales across the country. In October, the auto industry received a festive push, which was a much-desired boost for the sector. The SUV segment witnessed a surge in demand and sales in October, thanks to the festive push, which propelled the major car manufacturers to post significant growth. Interestingly, this came at a time when the small car segment continued with sluggish sales performance, highlighting the consumers' increasing preference for larger and premium cars.

Jaguar stops selling new cars in its home country

Tata Motors-owned British luxury car marque Jaguar has stopped selling new cars in its home country UK. This move comes as part of the brand's strategy of going fully electric. As a preparatory part of that strategy, the carmaker has decided that it will not sell any new cars in its home country until 2026. However, Jaguar will continue selling its cars in other countries across the world.

2025 Triumph Speed 400 to continue with brushed aluminium exhaust

Having introduced a black-finished exhaust with the 2025 Speed 400, Triumph Motorcycles India has back-tracked on its decision and has re-introduced the brushed aluminium exhaust on the motorcycle. The 2025 Triumph Speed 400 was introduced earlier this year and one of the key changes on the motorcycle was the blacked-out exhaust apart from the new colour options and adjustable levers, all at a premium of ₹6,000.

