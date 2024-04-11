This SUV is off to a spectacular start with 1 lakh bookings in 3 months

2024 Hyundai Creta has achieved a significant milestone since its launch in January

The new Creta is available at prices between  13.41 lakh and 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Offered in 7 variants and 3 engine options, the Creta is currently India's best-selling compact SUV

Hyundai says that 71% of the Creta customers have booked variants with sunroof

Hyundai also said that more than half of the bookings include Creta with connected car features

The new Creta comes with a petrol engine, a tubro petrol unit and a diesel engine options to choose from

The transmission job is handled by 6-speed manual, IVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT units

The new Creta also comes packed with features, including ADAS tech for the first time

Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta SUV last month
