This SUV is off to a spectacular start with 1 lakh bookings in 3 months

2024 Hyundai Creta has achieved a significant milestone since its launch in January
The new Creta is available at prices between ₹13.41 lakh and ₹24.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
Offered in 7 variants and 3 engine options, the Creta is currently India's best-selling compact SUV
Hyundai says that 71% of the Creta customers have booked variants with sunroof
Hyundai also said that more than half of the bookings include Creta with connected car features
The new Creta comes with a petrol engine, a tubro petrol unit and a diesel engine options to choose from
The transmission job is handled by 6-speed manual, IVT, 7-speed DCT and 6-speed AT units
The new Creta also comes packed with features, including ADAS tech for the first time
Hyundai has also introduced the N Line version of the Creta SUV last month