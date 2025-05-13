HT Auto
Auto Recap, May 12: Tata Altroz Facelift Unveiled, 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Deliveries Commence And More

Auto recap, May 12: Tata Altroz facelift unveiled, 2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries commence and more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 May 2025, 08:43 AM
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Tata Altroz Facelift Teaser
The Tata Altroz Facelift will get a new look, borrowing styling cues seen on Tata's newer models like the Curvv, Harrier and Safari
Notably, the lower variants will still be equipped with steel wheels, whereas models beginning from the Creative trim level will feature 16-inch alloy wheels. The Creative trim will include 16-inch Hyper style dual-tone wheels, while the top two trims will showcase Drag cut R16 alloy wheels. The Altroz facelift will offer five color options—Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue, and Pristine White—each associated with unique personas: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S.

Also Read : Tata Altroz facelift unveiled ahead of its launch. Check details

2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries begin

The second generation Skoda Kodiaq has officially begun deliveries in India. This full-sized Czech SUV was introduced in the country in April 2025, with a starting price of 46.89 lakh. The 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is offered in two variants: Sportline and the more luxurious Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant, which is priced at 48.69 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

The Skoda Kodiaq has undergone a complete redesign for its second generation, showcasing the latest version of Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy. The new Kodiaq presents a more robust and assertive appearance, featuring a butterfly grille, angular headlamps, and a connected light strip across the tailgate.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries begin in India. Check price, features and specifications

More affordable Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted

Triumph Motorcycles is preparing a more accessible iteration of its Scrambler 400 X as part of a comprehensive strategy to expand its entry-level offerings. The test mule was spotted on foreign roads. This upcoming version, informally referred to as the Scrambler T4, is anticipated to feature a simplified design and a reduced price, similar to how the Speed T4 is priced lower than the Speed 400.

Also Read : Stripped down Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing in Germany, India launch likely

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 13 May 2025, 08:43 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Altroz Triumph Triumph India Scrambler 400 X Skoda Kodiaq

