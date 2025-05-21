Altroz facelift Launch Date

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on 21st May 2025.

Altroz facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 - 11.5 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1199 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol



Altroz facelift Seating Capacity

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Altroz facelift Rivals

Tata Tiago NRG, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025, Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Altroz facelift.