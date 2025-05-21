Images
Tata Altroz facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

TATA Altroz facelift

Exp. Launch on 21 May 2025
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
7 - 11.5 Lakhs*Expected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News

Altroz facelift Expected Key Specs

Info
Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

Tooltip
Tooltip

Altroz facelift: 1199.0 cc

Category average

View all Altroz facelift Specs and Features

view all specs and features

Tata Altroz facelift Latest Update

Latest News:

Altroz facelift Launch Date

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on 21st May 2025.

Altroz facelift Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 - 11.5 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 1199 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Altroz facelift Seating Capacity

The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.

Altroz facelift Rivals

Tata Tiago NRG, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025, Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Altroz facelift.

Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Altroz facelift.
Tata Altroz facelift
Tata Tiago NRG
VS
Tata Altroz faceliftSelect model
Tata Tiago NRGSelect model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right

Tata Altroz facelift Images

Tata Altroz facelift Image 1

Tata Altroz facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
TransmissionManual
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Tata Cars

Tata Altroz facelift News

View all
 Tata Altroz facelift News

Tata Altroz facelift FAQs

The Tata Altroz facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 7-11.5 Lakhs.
The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on 21st May 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1199 cc segment.
The Tata Altroz facelift features a 1199 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Tata Altroz facelift faces competition from the likes of Tata Tiago NRG and Tata Altroz in the 1199 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Popular Hatchback Cars

MINI Countryman E

MINI Countryman E

54.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Countryman E Price in Delhi
Tata Altroz Racer

Tata Altroz Racer

9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz Racer Price in Delhi
Tata Altroz CNG

Tata Altroz CNG

7.45 - 10.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Altroz CNG Price in Delhi
Hyundai i20 N Line

Hyundai i20 N Line

9.99 - 12.56 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
i20 N Line Price in Delhi
MINI Cooper S

MINI Cooper S

44.9 - 55.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Cooper S Price in Delhi
View all
 Popular Hatchback Cars
Cars & BikesNew carsTata carsTata Altroz facelift