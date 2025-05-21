Category Average: 1199.0 cc
Altroz facelift: 1199.0 cc
The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to launch on 21st May 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹7 - 11.5 Lakhs*.
The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 1199 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
The Tata Altroz facelift is expected to be a 5 Seater model.
Tata Tiago NRG, Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno 2025, Citroen C3 and Hyundai i20 are sought to be the major rivals to Tata Altroz facelift.
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Tata Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price