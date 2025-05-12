2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries begin in India. Check price, features and specifications

The deliveries of the second gen Skoda Kodiaq have commenced in India. The full size Czech SUV was launched in the country earlier in April 2025. With a starting price of ₹46.89 lakh, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is available across two variants - Sportline and the more premium Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant that is priced at ₹48.69 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

In its second generation form, the Skoda Kodiaq has been completely redesigned and features the latest iteration of Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy. The Kodiaq is now more muscular and aggressive with a butterfly grille, angular headlamps, and the addition of a connected light stripe across the tailgate.

The overall dimensions have also grown — now measuring 4,758 mm in length (up from last generation by 61 mm), and assert itself even better on the road. Though it is slightly narrower than before, the Kodiaq still maintains a long wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and appears to have a more refined, sharp silhouette overall.

Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq highlights comfort and thoughtful functionality in the cabin. It has a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, and one of my favourite features, Skoda’s clever Smart Dials, with rotary knobs merged with digital screens making climate and media functions easy to control.

The Kodiaq has wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging to add to its overall opulent feel.

Skoda Kodiaq: Specs

Under the hood, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This unit delivers 14 bhp more than the outgoing Kodiaq.

Power is sent to all fours through a standard 4x4 system and the transmission on duty is a seven-speed DCT automatic. Additionally, the carmaker also stated that this new generation Kodiaq will return a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

