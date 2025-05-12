HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Skoda Kodiaq Deliveries Begin In India. Check Price, Features And Specifications

2025 Skoda Kodiaq deliveries begin in India. Check price, features and specifications

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 May 2025, 14:24 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Under the hood, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque.
Skoda Kodiaq
The all-new Skoda Kodiaq gets a new and a more striking look this time based on the Modern Solid Design language. It features a bold butterfly grille and sharper headlamps. The fog lamp units have been placed right under the headlamp assembly,
Skoda Kodiaq
The all-new Skoda Kodiaq gets a new and a more striking look this time based on the Modern Solid Design language. It features a bold butterfly grille and sharper headlamps. The fog lamp units have been placed right under the headlamp assembly,
View Personalised Offers on
Skoda Kodiaq arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The deliveries of the second gen Skoda Kodiaq have commenced in India. The full size Czech SUV was launched in the country earlier in April 2025. With a starting price of 46.89 lakh, the 2025 Skoda Kodiaq is available across two variants - Sportline and the more premium Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant that is priced at 48.69 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

In its second generation form, the Skoda Kodiaq has been completely redesigned and features the latest iteration of Skoda’s Modern Solid design philosophy. The Kodiaq is now more muscular and aggressive with a butterfly grille, angular headlamps, and the addition of a connected light stripe across the tailgate.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 46.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.34 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon510 km
₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Skoda Kylaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kylaq
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.25 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 10.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Volkswagen Tiguan R-line (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line
Engine Icon1984 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Skoda Kodiaq launches in India at 46.89 lakh. Check out what the premium SUV packs

The overall dimensions have also grown — now measuring 4,758 mm in length (up from last generation by 61 mm), and assert itself even better on the road. Though it is slightly narrower than before, the Kodiaq still maintains a long wheelbase of 2,971 mm. The SUV rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and appears to have a more refined, sharp silhouette overall.

Skoda Kodiaq: Features

The Skoda Kodiaq highlights comfort and thoughtful functionality in the cabin. It has a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a head-up display, and one of my favourite features, Skoda’s clever Smart Dials, with rotary knobs merged with digital screens making climate and media functions easy to control.

Also Read : 2025 Skoda Kodiaq SUV review: Does second-gen Czech wonder deliver more?

The Kodiaq has wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a premium 14-speaker Canton sound system, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone charging to add to its overall opulent feel.

Skoda Kodiaq: Specs

Under the hood, the Kodiaq is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm of maximum torque. This unit delivers 14 bhp more than the outgoing Kodiaq.

Power is sent to all fours through a standard 4x4 system and the transmission on duty is a seven-speed DCT automatic. Additionally, the carmaker also stated that this new generation Kodiaq will return a fuel economy of 14.86 kmpl.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 12 May 2025, 14:24 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.