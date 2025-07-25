Auto recap, July 24: Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in crash test, Maruti Fronx hits 1 lakh exports

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Thursday, July 24.

Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test

The Nissan Magnite has made notable advancements in its safety ratings, securing a complete 5-star rating for adult occupant protection in the most recent crash tests carried out by Global NCAP. This enhancement comes after a series of significant safety upgrades introduced by Nissan in response to previous test outcomes.

Regarding child safety, the Magnite received 3 stars with a score of 33.64 out of 49. The installations for child seats provided adequate protection; however, there is still potential for improvement concerning the availability of ISOFIX and support for the entire spectrum of child restraint systems. Additionally, the vehicle demonstrated adherence to pedestrian protection standards and other essential safety performance criteria, aligning with Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for Africa and India initiatives.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx becomes fastest crossover SUV to hit 1 lakh exports

In a notable advancement for India's automobile export sector, Maruti Suzuki has declared that its Fronx has achieved the status of the fastest crossover SUV from India to surpass the milestone of 100,000 exported units. This accomplishment was attained within 25 months of its international launch, representing a significant milestone in the company's global strategy.

Produced solely at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat facility, the Fronx commenced its export journey in 2023, following its domestic introduction in April of the same year. The model is presently dispatched to over 80 international markets, encompassing key areas in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. A particularly remarkable success has been observed in Japan, where the vehicle has reportedly been instrumental in boosting the model's overall export figures.

VinFast VF7 variants revealed

VinFast has disclosed new information regarding its forthcoming VF7 SUV, which is one of the two SUVs scheduled to launch in India this August. Pre-bookings for both the VF6 and VF7 are currently available for a nominal fee of ₹21,000 through the official website. The company has now introduced the variant lineup, exterior color options, and essential features of the VF7, providing potential buyers with a more comprehensive understanding of what to anticipate from this high-end electric SUV.

The VinFast VF7 will be available in three unique variants named Earth, Wind, and Sky, each designed to deliver a blend of features and performance tailored to various customer preferences. While detailed specifications for each variant are still pending, this structured approach suggests a deliberate strategy to appeal to both budget-conscious and premium electric vehicle consumers.

