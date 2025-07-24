Nissan Magnite scores 5 stars in Global NCAP crash test

The Nissan Magnite has significantly improved its safety credentials, achieving a full 5-star rating for adult occupant protection in the latest round of crash tests conducted by Global NCAP. This upgrade follows a series of key safety enhancements implemented by Nissan in response to earlier test results. Initially, the Magnite was rated just 2 stars for both adult and child occupant protection under the updated Global NCAP testing protocols. These protocols include assessments for frontal and side impact, electronic stability control (ESC), pedestrian protection, and seatbelt reminders.

Following this, Nissan took swift action to enhance the vehicle's safety package. The most notable additions include six airbags as standard—comprising front, side, and curtain units—as well as ESC and improved occupant restraint systems. Further safety improvements include the adoption of 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions, and structural changes aimed at increasing protection during side impacts. These updates helped the Magnite score 32.31 out of 34 points for adult occupant protection, a significant improvement that places it among the safest models in its category.

In terms of child safety, the Magnite also performed better, earning 3 stars with a score of 33.64 out of 49. The child seat installations offered good protection, although there remains room for improvement in terms of ISOFIX availability and support for the full range of child restraint systems. The vehicle also showed compliance with pedestrian protection requirements and other key safety performance benchmarks, in line with Global NCAP’s Safer Cars for Africa and India campaigns.

This achievement is particularly significant as the Magnite becomes the first vehicle tested under the current Global NCAP protocols in South Africa to be awarded a 5-star adult safety rating. It also reflects Nissan’s commitment to enhancing vehicle safety in emerging markets.

The Magnite is available with three powertrain options - a turbo petrol engine, naturally aspirated engine and a CNG one.

What is the price of the Nissan Magnite?

The Magnite is currently priced between ₹6.14 lakh and ₹11.76 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Is Nissan Magnite available with a CNG powertrain?

Yes, Nissan Motor India recently introduced a CNG powertrain for the Magnite. The new variant is priced at ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom.

In contrast to many rivals that offer CNG kits pre-installed at the factory, the Nissan Magnite CNG is equipped with its kit at the dealership level. This means the CNG system is added after the car leaves the manufacturing facility, but still through authorised channels.

The CNG system used in the Magnite is developed and manufactured by Motozen, a third-party supplier. It features a single 12 kg cylinder and is fitted at government-certified installation centres. While Motozen provides a warranty for the CNG components, Nissan continues to honour its standard vehicle warranty of three years or 1 lakh kilometres, even with the post-manufacture CNG installation.

