Nissan Motor India will launch four new cars in India: This is what you can expect

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 May 2025, 14:17 PM
The upcoming Nissan lineup includes a five-seater C-SUV and a seven-seater MPV, both launching in 2026, along with an affordable electric vehicle by 2027. These models will feature distinct designs and will be locally manufactured in India.
Nissan
Nissan
Nissan Motor India is commited to its previously announced plans for India and will be launching four new cars including a B-segment MPV based on the Renault Triber platform.
Nissan India recently reaffirmed its commitment to previously announced plans for the Indian market. Speaking at a recent press conference, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, emphasised that India remains a key market for the company and that its previously disclosed product strategy remains on track. Nissan India had earlier announced that it will be launching a new seven-seater B-segment MPV as part of its future lineup in the country.

This takes the upcoming product pipeline to a total of four new models, including a five-seater and a seven-seater C-SUV alongside a mass-market EV. Nissan has stated that the B-MPV, as well as the five-seater C-SUV, are currently in the pre-production phase, and both will be launched in 2026. With development underway, let us take a look at what’s expected from Nissan in the coming years:

Renault Triber-based seven-seater B-MPV:

Nissan 7-seater B-MPV
The first of the upcoming cars from Nissan will be a seven-seater B-MPV based on the Renault Triber while carrying a unique design.
Nissan 7-seater B-MPV
The first of the upcoming cars from Nissan will be a seven-seater B-MPV based on the Renault Triber while carrying a unique design.

Nissan will kick things off with the upcoming B-segment MPV, expected to launch in early 2026. This three-row seven-seater will be based on the CMF-A+ platform that currently underpins the Renault Triber. However, it is being positioned as a standalone model rather than a simple rebadged iteration, and Nissan has stated it will bring a distinct design and interior. This MPV is expected to carry over the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder that powers the Triber with 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or automatic.

Renault Duster-based five-seater C-SUV:

Nissan 5-seater C-SUV
Nissan is also developing a five-seater mid-size SUV for India. Based on the CMF-B platform, it shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster with a distinctive exterior and interior design.
Nissan 5-seater C-SUV
Nissan is also developing a five-seater mid-size SUV for India. Based on the CMF-B platform, it shares its underpinnings with the Renault Duster with a distinctive exterior and interior design.

The second model from Nissan to hit the streets will be a five-seater C-segment SUV, expected to launch later in 2026. This SUV will be based on the CMF-B platform that underpins the Renault Duster. The automaker says the model will borrow design cues from the globally available Nissan Patrol and will offer a high approach and departure angle. The upcoming mid-size SUV will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It will be manufactured locally at Nissan’s Chennai plant and is expected to carry over the 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid that drives the Duster.

Dacia Bigster-based seven-seater C-SUV:

Nissan will follow up the MPV and the C-SUV with the launch of a seven-seater SUV, expected to launch by 2027. This model will be based on a longer wheelbase version of the CMF-B platform that underpins the Dacia Bigster, a stretched-out iteration of the Duster. However, Nissan has confirmed that the model will feature a distinctive exterior and interior design and will not be just a stretched-out version. It is expected to be positioned against premium seven-seater SUVs such as the Hyundai Alcazar and the MG Hector Plus.

Also Read : Nissan India remains steadfast on commitments despite shift in global strategy

Mass-market EV:

While ICE-powered models are the name of the game, Nissan has also confirmed that it will be launching an affordable electric car for the Indian market. Now, Renault has been working on a mass-market Kwid EV for some time, and it is expected to be rebadged for the Japanese automaker. The Kwid EV is itself based on the Dacia Spring EV, which is powered by a 26.8 kWh battery, promising a single-charge range of up to 225 km. It comes with features such as a 10.1-inch infotainment display, a 7-inch digital cluster, ADAS, and more. While Nissan is expected to launch its EV by 2027, an official timeline is not available at present.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 May 2025, 14:17 PM IST

