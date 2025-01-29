Auto recap, Jan 28: 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled, Bajaj Auto sales grow by 8%

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the field. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Wednesday, January 28.

Ultraviolette UVLync launched

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler startup Ultraviolette has introduced the UVLYNC, a charging connector designed to enable the charging of electric two-wheelers with any AC electric car charger. Priced at ₹2,999, the UVLYNC serves as a practical solution for electric two-wheeler users, granting them access to the charging infrastructure typically reserved for electric four-wheelers. This device is compatible with all electric two-wheelers, including Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle.

Bajaj Auto sales grow by 8 per cent

Bajaj Auto's most recent quarterly results highlight the significant contributions of two of its prominent brands—Chetak Electric and Triumph Motorcycles—in maintaining growth within a highly competitive automotive landscape. The company reported a 6 percent increase in revenue year-on-year, reaching ₹12,807 crores, as it continues to strategically pivot towards premium motorcycles and electric vehicles (EVs).

Triumph 1200 Speed Triple RS unveiled in India

Triumph India has introduced the Speed Triple 1200 RS naked sport motorcycle through social media channels targeted at the Indian market. This latest iteration of the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS boasts an enhanced engine performance and incorporates advanced technology, along with a variety of new color options. The motorcycle is now listed on the manufacturer's official website, where it can be personalized with a selection of 25 official accessories available online.

2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance bookings open

Bookings for the 2025 Audi RS Q8 Performance have officially begun at a price of ₹5 lakh. This high-performance variant of Audi's premier SUV, which was unveiled in India in June 2024, is scheduled for launch on February 17. Although the Audi RS Q8 is available globally in two trim levels—Standard and Performance—only the Performance trim will be offered in India.

Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition launched

The Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition has been introduced at a starting price of ₹12.70 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in three trim levels: Creative, Creative+ PS, and Fearless+ PS, with the latter two variants priced at ₹13.70 lakh and ₹14.70 lakh, respectively. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. Consequently, the Red Dark edition of the Tata sub-compact CNG SUV is more expensive by ₹40,000 for the Creative and Creative+ PS variants, while the Fearless+ PS variant sees an increase of ₹20,000.

In exchange for the additional cost, the Tata Nexon iCNG Red Dark edition features a completely black exterior finish. This includes the Atlas Black body color, the front grille, and the alloy wheels, although the design of the alloy wheels remains unchanged from the standard model. Notably, as part of the Red Dark edition, the SUV boasts a red-themed interior, which includes red leatherette upholstery complemented by red and piano black accents.

