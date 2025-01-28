Auto recap, Jan 27: Hyundai connected car sales, Skoda Kylaq delivery starts & more

The automotive industry operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the sector. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Monday, January 27.

Hyundai Bluelink-connected cars sold 6.75 lakh units since 2019

Hyundai Motor India has announced to has sold over 6.75 lakh cars with its proprietary Bluelink-connected car technology. The company’s first car with ‘connected’ technology, Hyundai Venue was introduced in 2019. Interestingly, in 2024, the contribution of connected cars in the company’s retail sales stood at 25.7 per cent as compared to 4.7 per cent in 2019. Hyundai Bluelink is currently offered in 12 models including i20, i20 N Line, Exter, Venue, Venue N Line, Verna, Creta, Creta N Line, Creta Electric, Alcazar, Tucson and the Ioniq 5. While the first Hyundai vehicle with Bluelink has 35 telematics features, focused on four key areas - Performance, Convenience, Safety and Security, in 2024, a new digital key feature was introduced in the Hyundai Alcazar.

Skoda Kylaq deliveries begin today

The sub-compact SUV segment is arguably one of the fastest-growing passenger vehicle segments in India. Skoda announced its plans to enter the segment with its first sub-compact SUV back in 2024. Later the Skoda sub-compact SUV, the Kylaq was launched in November starting at ₹7.89 lakh, ex-showroom. Now though, deliveries of the Skoda Kylaq have commenced on January 27, 2025.

Mahindra Armado ALSV from Republic Day 2025 parade has a strong connection with Thar

Every year during the Republic Day parade on January 26, Indian armed forces showcase some of their best vehicles in the national capital and this time was no different. The Mahindra Armado ALSV armoured vehicle was part of the Republic Day Parade yesterday in Delhi. This was the second time in a row, Mahindra Armado was showcased. However, unlike the Republic Day 2024, when two Armados took part in the parade, this year only one was seen. The Mahindra Armado is an armoured light specialist vehicle or ALSV. The Armado was designed, developed and manufactured in India for the armed forces for various tactical purposes.

JSW Kapidhwaj showcases prowess at the Republic Day 2025 parade

Every year, since 1965, the Republic Day parade on 26 January exhibits India's strength and imagination, mesmerizing audiences worldwide. The Indian Army's unveiling of the JSW Kapidhwaj this year was a very remarkable moment. JSW Kapidhwaj, or ATOR N1200, is an Indianised version of SHERP N1200, an amphibiotric wheeled vehicle with extreme capabilities. Originally designed by Copato Ltd. from the UK, the assembling of the vehicle in India was made effective through collaboration between Copato, JSW Defence, and JSW Gecko. The partnership aims to put India in the global stand as a manufacturing hub for specialized mobility vehicles under a joint venture in an agreement for technology licensing.

