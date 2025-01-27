JSW Kapidhwaj showcases prowess at the Republic Day 2025 parade. Here's what it gets

Every year, from 1965, the Republic Day parade on 26 January exhibits India's strength and imagination, mesmerizing audiences worldwide. The Indian Army's unveiling of the JSW Kapidhwaj this year was a very remarkable moment.

The JSW Kapidhwaj is a specialised all-terrain vehicle intended for traversing various rough terrains. It can maneuver through forests, rough terrains

JSW Kapidhwaj, or ATOR N1200, is an Indianised version of SHERP N1200, an amphibiotric wheeled vehicle with extreme capabilities. Originally designed by Copato Ltd. from the UK, the assembling of the vehicle in India was made effective through collaboration between Copato, JSW Defence, and JSW Gecko. The partnership aims to put India in the global stand as a manufacturing hub for specialized mobility vehicles under a joint venture in an agreement for technology licensing.

Key facts about the JSW Kapidhwaj

The ATOR N1200 is a specialised all-terrain vehicle intended for traversing various rough terrains. It can maneuver through forests, rough terrains, snow, marshes, and even water bodies under various challenging conditions. It was developed by Quadro International, a Ukrainian company.

The load-bearing frame of the ATOR N1200 is made from Docol high-strength steel that is capable of withstanding considerable deformation pressures of up to 1000 MPa and hence is resilient. The flat-bottom frame design enables it to slide over obstacles, while the application of zinc coating on its parts intends to stretch the operational life for several decades.

It weighs an impressive 3.984 meters long, 2.57 deep, and 2.846 in height, with a massive 1.8-meter tires that account for part of its height. Such extra-large tires give it good ground capability and allow it to float and paddle along the water. The ATOR speed goes to 40 km/h on land but only to 6 km/h when on the water.

With a curb weight of 2400 kg, it can carry up to 1200 kg and tow another 2350 kg. The vehicle has seating for eight passengers and the driver. The ATOR is powered by a 1.5L, 3-cylinder engine capable of operating in air temperatures between -40 degree celcius and +40 degree celcius. It delivers about 55 hp and 190 Nm, combined with a manual 6-speed transmission.

It has a fuel capacity of 232 liters: a main tank of 95 liters and four 58-liter auxiliary canisters, giving it the ability to run with extended endurance. It possesses 600 mm ground clearance for off-roading. Its flotation design negates the need for water-wading depth specification. The tires with ribbed patterns propel it smoothly on water and soft ground.

Instead of a conventional steering wheel, the ATOR uses two levers for steering and braking, a design known as skid steering. This system, commonly seen in construction equipment, provides precise control of the left and right wheels, ensuring effective navigation over various terrains.

